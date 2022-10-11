As we approach the close of the calendar year at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center (SRMEC), our usual practice is to reflect upon the memories made and experiences learned throughout the previous season.
These moments enable us to recognize our accomplishments and make necessary changes that help us to improve as an institution. One thought that is always part of the conversation is how we can give back to those who so enthusiastically support our mission.
We are now less than one month away from our most exciting annual event, “24 Hours on the Ridge” This event was first imagined in the summer of 2021 as a way to both support the Adams County Community Foundation’s (ACCF) celebrated Giving Spree, as well as create an opportunity to welcome the community to experience our museum and town in a unique way. Last year, not an hour passed without a guest participating in a scheduled event such as a sunrise Cupola Tour or enjoying conversations over fresh popcorn or coffee and donuts.
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, SRMEC will once again remain open to the public for a full 24 hours, offering exciting programming from lectures to trivia to a new living museum, and much, much more. Overnight film screenings, midnight Cupola Tours and opportunities to experience our escape room, “Escape from Seminary Ridge,” will help the time pass for those adventurous enough to join Seminary Ridge staff in pulling an all (or almost all) nighter.
For these 24 hours, museum admission will be free of charge and guests may make donations of any amount to the ACCF Giving Spree on behalf of Seminary Ridge Historic Preservation Foundation. Our goal this year is to raise $15,000 through the Giving Spree and welcome twice as many guests through our doors as last year, during what remains our most ambitious event yet.
Watch our website and Facebook page for special announcements and a full schedule of events.
Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center is open six days a week (closed Tuesday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cupola Tours are offered throughout the day. Visit our website, http://www.semianryridgemuseum.org for tickets and information. It began here. An unforgettable Gettysburg experience begins here, too.
We look forward to seeing you on the Ridge soon.
Rob Williams serves as the director of outreach at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.