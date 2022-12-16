As 2022 comes to a close, think about all that was available at the Adams County Library System (ACLS) this year. Beyond a popular collection of print and digital books and magazines, CDs, digital audios and still-popular DVDs, the ACLS offered many other opportunities to enrich your life.

Our fifth Funfest summer celebration returned, providing family activities and touching over 3,000 people. SummerQuest had an increase in number of participants. This year 1,381 learners of all ages participated. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten continues to help our youngest readers gain early literacy skills. Adams County Reads One Book programs made armchair travelers of us all as we visited National Parks through many interesting presentations. Programs were attended in-person and virtually by a record number of residents.

Laura Goss is the executive director of Adams County Library System.

