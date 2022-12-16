As 2022 comes to a close, think about all that was available at the Adams County Library System (ACLS) this year. Beyond a popular collection of print and digital books and magazines, CDs, digital audios and still-popular DVDs, the ACLS offered many other opportunities to enrich your life.
Our fifth Funfest summer celebration returned, providing family activities and touching over 3,000 people. SummerQuest had an increase in number of participants. This year 1,381 learners of all ages participated. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten continues to help our youngest readers gain early literacy skills. Adams County Reads One Book programs made armchair travelers of us all as we visited National Parks through many interesting presentations. Programs were attended in-person and virtually by a record number of residents.
The Signature Event returned in September and took place at the Gettysburg branch. After postponing for two years, best-selling author Alafair Burke mingled with attendees, presented an engaging talk, answered questions and signed copies of her books. Everyone enjoyed this wonderful evening at the library.
In 2022, all of our branches returned to in-person programs for the majority of their events. Children have returned to story time and book clubs, the Teen Center at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library is a popular stop after school and adults are enjoying meeting, discussing and learning together once again. Participation in our in-person programs continues to grow. Some special events and book discussions are still being offered virtually. We plan to offer some hybrid programming in 2023.
2022 was the first full year of publication of the Library System’s three-month calendar, “What’s Happening.” It has proven to be very popular with library users who like to plan visits to one or more of the library branches. You can pick up your copy at any library branch or view it on our webpage. Learn about all of the creative and interesting programs available to you and your family, all free of charge.
Start the new year by participating in the county-wide Winter Reading Challenge for all ages. Registration has begun for this popular program that begins Dec. 26 and lasts until Feb. 20, 2023. Adults can earn a chance at the grand prize by reading five books and youth up to age 18 earn a special prize if they complete 400 minutes of reading. Visit your ACLS branch or the library website at http://www.adamslibrary.org to register.
Try out one of these upcoming programs: kids of all ages can visit the Trone Memorial Library between the holidays to participate in some building challenges. Learn about maple syrup (yum) at the Carroll Valley Library on Jan. 5, 2023. Adults can drop in and learn or practice their yarn and thread skills at In Stitches at the Gettysburg branch on Jan. 19, 2023. Teens and adults can try Tiny Art – New Beginnings with the Littlestown Library on Jan. 21. Join in with other children for Kid Scientists: Sizzling Snowballs at the New Oxford Library on Feb. 17, 2023. Middle and high schoolers can learn to code at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library during Shivering Steam: Makey Makey on Feb. 23, 2023.
Check out the calendar of events on the ACLS website. There are story times Monday through Friday and sometimes on Saturday at one or more of the six ACLS branches.
Thanks for visiting the Adams County Library System in 2022. I look forward to seeing you in 2023.
Laura Goss is the executive director of Adams County Library System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.