It is time to begin planning for our annual Teen Angel program. The Teen Angel program recruits sponsors to purchase gifts for teens and young adults who would not receive many gifts for Christmas if it weren’t for the kindness of volunteers in our community.

“Teen Angel youth” may be in out-of-home placement and/or have a caseworker with Adams County Children and Youth Services (ACCYS). They may be placed in a group home, shelter, residential facility, receiving protective supervision services or have begun to live their lives independently in their own apartments. Unfortunately, these youth are in situations where they may currently have limited supports.

Gary Fox is the Teen Angel sponsor coordinator for Adams County Children and Youth Service’s Independent Living Advisory Council.

