It is time to begin planning for our annual Teen Angel program. The Teen Angel program recruits sponsors to purchase gifts for teens and young adults who would not receive many gifts for Christmas if it weren’t for the kindness of volunteers in our community.
“Teen Angel youth” may be in out-of-home placement and/or have a caseworker with Adams County Children and Youth Services (ACCYS). They may be placed in a group home, shelter, residential facility, receiving protective supervision services or have begun to live their lives independently in their own apartments. Unfortunately, these youth are in situations where they may currently have limited supports.
Each fall, youth referred to participate in the Teen Angel Outreach are asked to provide a “wish list” to their caseworkers. These lists consist of items that the youth would like to receive for Christmas.
The youth ask for all types of items including such things as bedding, household items, video games, sports items, art supplies, clothing, electronics and even laptops (for those taking college classes). Of course, when making their lists, the teens realize that this is only a “wish list” and they should not expect to get everything they ask for. However, it is always amazing that many times our generous sponsors do buy most of the items asked for. Last year we had 54 wish lists and the youth received nearly everything on their wish lists.
As the caseworkers receive the wish lists, our Teen Angel sponsor coordinator begins to contact previous sponsors and recruit new sponsors. At least 80% of our sponsors return to help with the project every year.
Our sponsors come from all areas of the community. Many are church groups, groups of co-workers, women’s clubs and youth groups.
Of course, there are also families and individuals too. Some families buy gifts for the Teen Angels program instead of exchanging gifts with each other. The committee tries to match the budget of the sponsor with the wish list and sometimes splits the lists between sponsors.
No matter how much the sponsors can afford to spend, it is all given from the heart and shows the true meaning of the holiday spirit. Last year we had over 50 sponsors.
Some bought one item while others took more than one list. Those involved with the outreach have shared that they find it to be a very rewarding experience.
Due to confidentiality, the sponsors cannot meet the youth they sponsor, but the caseworkers always report how excited and grateful the youth are when receiving their gifts. When seeing all the smiles of the sponsors and the youth, the Independent Living Advisory Council, who sponsor this event, knows that the project continues to be a success. If you are interested in learning more about the Teen Angel Outreach or wish to become a 2022 Teen Angel sponsor, please contact Gary Fox at 717-398-9100.
Gary Fox is the Teen Angel sponsor coordinator for Adams County Children and Youth Service’s Independent Living Advisory Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.