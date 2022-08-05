The Adams County Library is excited to host its Signature Event fundraiser with a keynote from Alafair Burke on Friday, Sept. 16. The Signature Event is the library’s most important fundraiser of the year and it’s done in style!

Alafair Burke is a New York Times Bestselling author and her books have been featured on “best book” lists including the Today Show, Entertainment Weekly, People, O (Oprah Magazine), the Boston Globe, and the Washington Post. In addition to the standalone novels that have earned her a reputation as “a virtuoso” of domestic suspense, she authors two series. In addition to her own work, Alafair also co-authored the “Under Suspicion” series with the Queen of Suspense, Mary Higgins Clark.

Erica Duffy is the development director for the Adams County Library System.

