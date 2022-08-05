The Adams County Library is excited to host its Signature Event fundraiser with a keynote from Alafair Burke on Friday, Sept. 16. The Signature Event is the library’s most important fundraiser of the year and it’s done in style!
Alafair Burke is a New York Times Bestselling author and her books have been featured on “best book” lists including the Today Show, Entertainment Weekly, People, O (Oprah Magazine), the Boston Globe, and the Washington Post. In addition to the standalone novels that have earned her a reputation as “a virtuoso” of domestic suspense, she authors two series. In addition to her own work, Alafair also co-authored the “Under Suspicion” series with the Queen of Suspense, Mary Higgins Clark.
Tickets for the Signature Event must be purchased prior to the event online at https://www.adamslibrary.org/signature-event, in-person at one of our six branches in Adams County or by mailing a check to 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Please indicate the number of tickets you would like to purchase and the names of who will be attending.
There are two ticket purchases available to you, a VIP ticket for $150 per person and a standard admission ticket for $100 per person. VIP guests will begin the evening at 6 p.m. with a private champagne reception with Alafair Burke and will receive a copy of her latest book, “Find Me.” The doors will open for standard admission at 6:30 p.m.
Our Signature Event includes heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by Hindle’s Catering. Alissa Hindle specializes in everything from corporate and business functions to small intimate at-home weddings and family gatherings, offering our area the very best in professional customized catering services in Adams, Franklin, York and Cumberland Counties. We are excited to have her here for our event. In addition to variety of non-alcoholic beverages, we will also have beer and wine. Every ticket includes two drinks for the evening.
We encourage you to participate in our silent auction while you are mixing and mingling. Our auction items will be an array of items donated to the library from not only businesses in Adams County, but throughout Pennsylvania.
We will give a sneak peek of the items up for auction before the Signature Event with a “purchase now” option so that you will not have to take a chance on someone else winning it! If you would like more information on how to donate an item you may visit http://www.adamslibrary.org/signature-event.
We are currently seeking sponsors and businesses who would like to advertise in the printed program that will be distributed during the event and is a great opportunity for you to showcase your business to a large audience.
We want to thank ACNB Bank for participating as a Signature Event Host Sponsor this year. If you are interested in also participating as an event sponsor please contact Erica Duffy at ericad@adamslibrary.org or 717-809-9190.
Erica Duffy is the development director for the Adams County Library System.
