Somewhere in my 20s, driving home from work, I realized the road signs were difficult to read. It felt like it happened overnight; my distance vision was failing and I’d ignored it for too long. Upon completion of an exam and purchase of eyeglasses, I walked out to the street and gazed at twigs. That’s right, twigs; I forgot they existed. But with the right focus, I was in awe.
The Adams County Arts Council is putting on glasses and focusing on things that matter. Creativity, community, connection, and our future. They all go together hand-in-hand generation to generation, voice by voice, person to person. If you follow us, you see many ways to discover your creativity with classes in the fine and culinary arts.
Leona Rega is executive director of the Adams County Arts Council, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; 717 334-5006; email, aa@adamsarts.org; www.adamsarts.org. Our mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.