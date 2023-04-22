This summer, the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania and Gettysburg National Military Park (GNMP) will co-sponsor the seventh year of One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg. Along with our wonderful partners, Taps for Veterans and the Gettysburg Licensed Battlefield Guides, we look forward to hosting thousands of visitors to Gettysburg National Cemetery and continuing to inform, inspire, and involve them.

According to Drew Gilpin Faust in her award-winning book, “This Republic of Suffering,” over 40 percent of deceased Civil War Union soldiers perished without names, identified only, as Walt Whitman put it, “by the significant word ‘Unknown.’” Faust continues, “To a 21st-century American, this seems unimaginable.”

Wendy Allen is the president of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania.

