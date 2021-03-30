For juniors and seniors in Adams County, the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) offers a unique opportunity to earn industry recognized certifications and college credits while gaining valuable career ready skills. Students from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield Area, Gettysburg Area, and Littlestown Area school districts attend at least two hours of training each day in one of ACTI’s seven programs.
Students in the criminal justice program walk into class, suit up in defense gear, and practice self-defense training. This is just one example of the hands-on experience gained throughout the class.
Patrick O’Leary graduated from Kings College with an undergraduate degree in criminal justice and social work. He earned a master of science degree from Shippensburg University in administration of justice and went on to earn his teacher certifications at Wilson College and Penn State University. Patrick was a police officer for 28 years with the Carlisle Police Department and for 15 of those years, he taught the D.A.R.E. program to elementary and middle school students. His extensive educational and training background has enabled him to offer the five certifications that his students earn. He has also served as the lead SkillsUSA advisor offering leadership opportunities to all ACTI students.
