I love the New Year. A clean calendar, cards and notes from people you only hear from once a year, protein shakes go on sale and of course resolutions. There is no need to fret about a “get healthy” resolution because the Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force has it all planned for you. So, fill up your calendar with our schedule. Get out, experience comradery and start your year with a healthy hike. Not only is hiking good for your cardiovascular system but it also calms and relieves stress, and the uneven walking surface challenges your brain. Scientists explain that the thinking involved in hiking involves neuroplasticity, which is the nervous system’s ability to accommodate new information. It is the “vital superpower of our nervous system.” Hiking is also fun for all ages, so invite a family member or friend and join us.
2023 Winter Hikes
Our fully-guided hikes are open to beginner and seasoned hikers; we will take breaks as necessary and maintain a moderate group pace. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring water. The walks are held rain or shine. In case of severe weather, please check http://www.facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1:45 p.m., Indian Lookout, St Mary’s Cemetery, Emmitsburg, Md. (2.5 miles) Start from the parking lot for the Grotto and cemetery. This is a more challenging hike due to some steep hills at the start and rocky terrain. An alternative is to do the walk through the Grotto, which is very lovely.
Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m., Caledonia State Park Ramble Trail (2.3 miles) Park in lot 2. Ramble trail follows the millrace of an old rolling mill. It passes through one of the oldest white pine plantations in Pennsylvania and is a great place to see woodland birds. This is an easy hike. You can opt instead to climb up the Appalachian Trail (AT), which is moderate/hard. There will be a leader for both hikes.
Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1:30 p.m., Gettysburg National Military Park (GNMP) Amphitheater (2 miles) Park at the GNMP amphitheater on West Confederate Avenue. Walk/hike on both the equestrian trail and Confederate Avenue. This hike is rated easy and can be extended with a loop on trail to Emmitsburg Road if desired.
Sunday, March 26 at 1:30 p.m., Heritage Trail/AT to Chimney Rocks, starting from Old Forge Picnic Grounds (5 miles) Park in the picnic area, located at 8006 Old Forge Road in Waynesboro. The hike is on the AT and the Heritage Trail, which is uphill to Chimney Rocks. The views are great, including a lot of Michaux State Forest and the Waynesboro Reservoir. The hike returns to the parking lot via the AT. This is a moderately strenuous hike with 1,000 feet of elevation gain over the first 2 miles. We will take breaks but expect to be challenged.
Ruthmary McIlhenny is a member of the Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force that meets on the second Friday of each month at 11:45 a.m. via Zoom. For information call 717-337-4137.
