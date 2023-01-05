I love the New Year. A clean calendar, cards and notes from people you only hear from once a year, protein shakes go on sale and of course resolutions. There is no need to fret about a “get healthy” resolution because the Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force has it all planned for you. So, fill up your calendar with our schedule. Get out, experience comradery and start your year with a healthy hike. Not only is hiking good for your cardiovascular system but it also calms and relieves stress, and the uneven walking surface challenges your brain. Scientists explain that the thinking involved in hiking involves neuroplasticity, which is the nervous system’s ability to accommodate new information. It is the “vital superpower of our nervous system.” Hiking is also fun for all ages, so invite a family member or friend and join us.

2023 Winter Hikes

Ruthmary McIlhenny is a member of the Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force that meets on the second Friday of each month at 11:45 a.m. via Zoom. For information call 717-337-4137.

