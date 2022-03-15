Here’s the rundown.
Act fast, deadline to order a meatloaf platter is March 18. Platters are $10 and include mashed potatoes, green beans with ham, and roll. Pick up is March 24, 3-6 p.m. April takeout is Shepherd’s Pie.
The indoor yard sale this month will be four days, March 16-17-18-19. Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., fill a bag for $10; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., fill a bag for $5; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., fill a bag for $3; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, pay $5 admission and fill as many bags as you wish. If you can’t stop by the indoor yard sale in March, we’ll have another one April 7-8-9. Mark your calendar.
If you have treasures you’d like to sell, consider being a vendor at the biggest yard sale in Adams County on Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor spaces are available. Deadline April 1 or when full. Early bird discount until March 18 is $10 off a space. New this year is our Farmers Market Section. Whether you have treasures or product to sell, there is a vendor space for you.
Second annual plant sale is set for May 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. If you have plants, bulbs, garden art, seeds, etc. to sell, consider being a vendor at our plant sale.
Back by popular demand is our shred event on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donation of $5 per box to EBACC. Maximum of four boxes per vehicle accepted.
EBACC is looking for a few more unique vehicles to showcase at our upcoming Touch A Truck event on Saturday, May 21. If you or someone you know has a vehicle they’d like to bring to the event, please ask them to email or call us. Families mark your calendar and plan on attending this great event.
New in 2022! EBACC is putting together a Food truck Faceoff on Friday, June 17. We are looking for food trucks to compete for the best in their category. If you or someone you know owns a food truck and would like to be part of the competition to win a cash prize, email or call us. Once the judging is over, the public is welcome to join us for our “feeding frenzy” and music, 4-8 p.m.
Looking for an adult fitness class? Check out our current classes: Hatha Yoga, Senior Bootcamp, and Zumba. EBACC offers both a Volleyball Open Gym on Monday evenings and Basketball Open Gym on Wednesday evenings (unless gymnasium is not available). Teens and adults who want to practice their volleyball or basketball skills or simply want to enjoy the game with friends are invited to join in the fun. All ability levels are welcome. $5 each week; pay as you go.
The EBACC Spring Newsletter will be mailed mid-April. If you do not receive one in your mailbox, go to our website and click on the pdf version of the newsletter.
As always if you have any questions or are interested in renting a space for your upcoming gathering, contact the EBACC Office at 717-259-8848 or email office@ebacc.org. Be sure to follow up on Facebook or go to our website at www.ebacc.org for more information. If you are interested in volunteering at the community center, we’d love to have you join our family.
