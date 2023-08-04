Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.