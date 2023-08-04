I’m looking forward to the Adams County Library System’s (ACLS) Signature Event fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 22nd, from 6–9 p.m. at the Gettysburg branch.
This year, we will have the New York Times and internationally best-selling author Sarah Penner as our guest at the 2023 ACLS’s Signature Event fundraiser. Sarah Penner is the author of “The Lost Apothecary,” which has been translated into 40 languages worldwide and is set to be turned into a drama series by Fox. “The Lost Apothecary” is a subversive and intoxicating debut novel of secrets, vengeance, and the remarkable ways women can save each other despite the barrier of time. She will be discussing her latest book, “The London Séance Society,” a spellbinding gothic whodunit introducing two enigmatic women who set out to solve a most unusual mystery.
The Signature Event is the library’s largest fundraiser of the year and will include a silent auction. Limited VIP tickets are available, including a private champagne reception with Sarah Penner, an autographed copy of her latest book, and priority seating at the keynote. The VIP reception begins at 6 p.m. General admission tickets include a keynote by Sarah Penner, a catered reception, and a book signing opportunity. General admission starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.adamslibrary.org/signature-event. The VIP tickets are $150, and the general admission is $100.
Currently, we are seeking event sponsors and businesses who would like to advertise in the printed program that is distributed at the event. The Signature Event is promoted in all six branch locations in Adams County and is widely shared on social media and the website. This is a great way to get customers into your business while supporting the library.
We want to thank our current sponsors, gold sponsor Barley Snyder and bronze sponsor ACNB Bank.
Submitted by Kylee Woerner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.