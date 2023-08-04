I’m looking forward to the Adams County Library System’s (ACLS) Signature Event fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 22nd, from 6–9 p.m. at the Gettysburg branch.

This year, we will have the New York Times and internationally best-selling author Sarah Penner as our guest at the 2023 ACLS’s Signature Event fundraiser. Sarah Penner is the author of “The Lost Apothecary,” which has been translated into 40 languages worldwide and is set to be turned into a drama series by Fox. “The Lost Apothecary” is a subversive and intoxicating debut novel of secrets, vengeance, and the remarkable ways women can save each other despite the barrier of time. She will be discussing her latest book, “The London Séance Society,” a spellbinding gothic whodunit introducing two enigmatic women who set out to solve a most unusual mystery.

Submitted by Kylee Woerner.

