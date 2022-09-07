For many, the month of September signals the end of summer, the beginning of autumn, and the start of a new school year. It is a great time of year to redirect our energy and focus and devote some time to explore our creativity. The Adams County Arts Council invites you to take a class or two with us and enjoy learning something new in an atmosphere that invites the joy of discovering how much fun it is to cultivate your inner artist. Here’s what’s coming up:
Painting Flowers with Oils, Thursdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m.
You will create a beautiful floral composition using a Renaissance layered oil painting technique. The techniques you will be learning are great to apply to many subjects, including portraiture. Robyn Jacobs, instructor; $147 for members; $161 for non-members
Pressed Flower Notecards, Saturday, Sept. 10, 10-11:30 a.m.
Spend the morning learning how to create two of your own beautiful, pressed flower notecards using locally dried wildflowers. Perfect for giving or cherishing. Barbara Spicer, $20/$22
Lightroom and Photoshop, Mondays, Sept. 12-Oct. 3, 6-8 p.m.
Learn how to share your treasured photos with friends and family with ease using all forms of portable devices including your iPad and smart phone. Bert Danielson, $95/$105
A-Tiskit, A-Taskit, Make a Clay Basket, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Your instructor will guide you to make and assemble coils or slats to construct a basket form of your choosing. All skill levels welcome. Pat Verderosa, $42/$46
All Levels Vinyasa, Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Oct. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Vinyasa flow yoga emphasizes the sequential movement, coordinated, and guided by deliberate breath. Attention to correct alignment and use of yoga props for posture accessibility is emphasized in this practice. Judy Redding, $55/$60
The Art of Postcard Making, Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-8 p.m.
We will be making our own postcards- drawing shapes and filling them in with more shapes or patterns that can then be colored in. Send them to your loved ones to treasure. Erin Brown, $28/$32
Portrait Drawing: Study in Three Mediums, Fridays, Sept. 16-Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Create three portrait drawings. The first portrait will feature HB, 2B and 3B drawing pencils, the second will feature Prismacolor pencils, and the third will feature watercolors. Stanley Gilmore, $128/$140
One Pot Mediterranean Style Chicken Dinners, Monday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m.
Join Culinary Instructor, J’Amy Graham Thomas, as she shares two of her favorite chicken dinners that highlight fresh and flavorful ingredients. Recipes, cooking and instructions along a glass of wine are what’s for dinner tonight. $42/$46
Fall Barre & Stretch Class, Tuesdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 25, 10-11 a.m.
Using classical ballet principles, each muscle group will be worked through high repetition and a small range of motion, then alternately stretched to lengthen the muscles. Increase your mobility and flexibility. Holly Fox, $65/$75
Beginning Tap Dance, Thursdays, Sept. 29-Nov. 3, 5:30-6:30 pm.
This class is a great introduction to tap for those who would like to learn or have a little experience. It covers the basic steps of different types of tap dance in a group environment. Vanessa Rice, $70/$77
Visit us in-person at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg; online at http://www.adamsarts.org; or call us at 717-334-5006.
Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
The Adams County Arts Council’s mission is to cultivate an arts rich community.
Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington Street, Gettysburg, PA, 17325, 717-334-5006, http://www.adamsarts.org. Wendy Heiges, program director, classes@adamsarts.org
