Have you ever driven past the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center on Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg and wondered what was in the building? If you are interested in agriculture, gardening, or natural resources and have never visited the ag center, you should take a few minutes to see the opportunities the tenant agencies offer. The federal, state, county, and nonprofit agencies include Adams County Office of Planning and Development, Adams County Conservation District, United States Department of Agriculture — Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency, Penn State Extension, and the Land Conservancy of Adams County all under one roof.
There are countless opportunities and programs offered at the ag center, along with numerous examples of best management practices throughout our campus. As you turn into the driveway, to your left is a basin where stormwater can be stored during heavy rain events. To the right, you will see trial gardens that are planted and maintained by master gardeners and a shallow grass covered channel that allows stormwater to filter and saturate.
As you continue up the driveway, to your left is a solar panel that follows the sun throughout the day. Next, to the left you’ll see porous pavement that allows water to infiltrate and reduces the amount that runs off.
Continue straight and you’ll find rain barrels that we use to capture and store stormwater from the roof for future use. The landscaping at the front of the building uses native plants that tolerate our local conditions, reduce maintenance, and the need for irrigation. There’s a rain garden planted with native vegetation beside the handicap parking spot and swales between the parking areas that capture stormwater runoff from the parking lot.
Other best management practices (BMP) include the air condition system and solar water heater located behind the ag center. The air condition system produces ice during off-peak hours when energy costs are lower. The ice is stored in underground tanks and is used to cool the building during office hours. Solar energy is absorbed by the thermal panels on the solar water heater to preheat the water for the building.
As you loop around the parking lot, you’ll find a meadow planting between the parking lot and pole building. Bordering Old Harrisburg Road, you’ll find learning gardens planted and maintained by Adams County residents, a green roof building, beehives, composting, and more rain barrels.
If you tour on foot around the back of the ag center, there’s a dry well beside the pavilion that stores runoff water. Adjacent to the stream is a vegetated area preserved to reduce the impact of the surrounding land use called a riparian buffer.
Additional native trees and shrubs are planted to enhance the existing buffer. Hopefully, you will join us for our next install and education program in the fall.
Out back, you will find stream bank fencing, a mock livestock crossing, and a bio-retention pond planted with native plants that temporarily stores runoff and allows for increased infiltration.
Stop in the Adams County Conservation District office for your own ag center BMP map and take a self-guided tour around the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.