The C.A.R.E.S. board is deeply grateful to all the Gettysburg community members who, over the years, have given to the organization from their treasure. Time, though, is another gift: our most consistent and critical need is for overnight volunteers to sleep at local host churches. Seven nights a week all season, two volunteers are needed nightly. Sacrificing a night of sleep in the comfort of one’s bed is no small ask. Many readers may also wonder what it’s like to spend time with our homeless guests. As the 2022-23 C.A.R.E.S. season winds to a close, we thought we’d spend a couple of columns sharing reflections from our current group of generous and dedicated overnight volunteers to share their thoughts about what it’s actually like to spend the night at C.A.R.E.S. Maybe they’ll convince you, too, to offer the gift of your time to our homeless neighbors.
Overnight volunteer Annie Ketterman recalls she was “nervous about going” to C.A.R.E.S. the first time. Nonetheless, “I wanted them to have a warm place to sleep that night as I got to do every night of my life,” she said. Annie also recalls that she initially slept poorly because she worried guests might have problems in the middle of the night. However, she notes, “I soon realized that that didn’t happen, and they were just thankful for me being there,” helping them avoid sleeping in cars or paying for hotels “or who knows what.” Most guests, Annie notes, are actively searching for employment that will help them land stable housing. C.A.R.E.S. provides a stopgap for many as they connect with local organizations to meet their goals. “Weeks went by, and I began to socialize” with the guests, Annie recalls, “and became more and more comfortable.” Having spent 18 nights at C.A.R.E.S. this season, Annie reflects that “It did not cause me any distress or hardship. It made me humble … to not think of myself each time I spent the night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.