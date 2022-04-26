Do you recycle glass?
Are you permitted to place waste glass containers in your recycling bin? If yes, do you know what happens to the glass that you place in your bin? Is it truly recycled?
That might depend on how you define recycle. According to dictionary.com, recycle is defined as “to treat or process (used or waste materials) so as to make suitable for reuse.”
According to Stephany Holguin, public affairs coordinator for Waste Management, here’s what happens to the glass you place in your recycling bin: “Glass is used as engineering materials at landfills – thus, giving it a second life. At landfills, glass is used for drains and as a road base for access roads around the landfill.”
Technically, it’s recycled, but perhaps not in the way you imagined.
For many Adams County residents, their waste hauler doesn’t even accept glass for recycling. Waste Management and Waste Connections serve about 75% of residents. Even if these residents are permitted to put glass in their recycling bins, it ends up at the Waste Management Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Elk Ridge, Md. There, glass is separated, ground, and used for road material at the landfill. That’s the end of its life as glass.
Interestingly, until about a month ago, Waste Connections was transporting collected recycling to its Penn Waste MRF in York, which was separating glass and sending it to CAP Glass, one of the nation’s largest recyclers of glass. But, on March 8, a fire at Penn Waste caused millions of dollars in damages and the facility has been offline since. No reopening date has been announced.
To recap, if you live in Adams County and your waste hauler collects glass for recycling, it’s ending up at the landfill, possibly as road base.
Until a few years ago, Adams County was home to a few glass recycling drop-off locations, most notably at Adams Rescue Mission. Owing to no local market for recycled glass and the high cost of transportation, there are currently no drop-off sites for glass recycling in Adams County.
What makes this situation particularly disturbing is that glass is infinitely recyclable. It can be processed into new bottles and jars over and over and over again. In fact, according to an article in Chemical & Engineering News in August 2021, glass in the recycling bin can go from a processing facility to a store shelf in as little as 30 days.
One kilogram of crushed recycled glass, known as “cullet,” can replace 1.2 kilograms of the raw material needed to create new glass. In addition, using cullet reduces the amount of energy needed for the furnace used to heat the materials, ultimately saving money for both the manufacturer and the consumer. Overall, the glass recycling process is a streamlined and cost-effective – but only for regions where processing facilities exist nearby.
And, that seems to be the key. If there is no glass recycling facility nearby, the cost of transporting heavy glass means that, from an economics perspective, glass recycling in not viable.
A study done by the Glass Recycling Coalition in 2021 found that 90% of public sector survey respondents expect that glass recycling should be an option. And, then there’s this: in its National Recycling Strategy, published on Nov. 15, 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set a goal of a 50% recycling rate for municipal solid waste by 2030.
Given public sentiment and EPA’s bold goal, you can be sure that the issue of glass recycling is heating up. There’s a growing push across the country to reinstate cost-effective options for glass recycling. To be part of the push, call your municipality and waste hauler to learn more and advocate for increased recycling.
The Fund for the Environment at the Adams County Community Foundation is supporting two interns at Gettysburg College who are assessing glass recycling in the county and investigating the possibility of setting up glass recycling drop-off collection bins around the county. If you’d like to be kept informed regarding this project, please call the Adams County Community Foundation at 717-337-0060, or e-mail info@adamscountycf.org.
