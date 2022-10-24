The multi-faceted uniqueness of Adams County shows itself in every season of the year. During the fall, the natural history of our area catches our attention. Trees stand ablaze with color, and we see the mountains and forests come alive with different shades of red and yellow. It took thousands of years for time to sculpt the beauty of this area and it seems to grow more splendid each year.
The new Adams County Historical Society Museum, opening in April 2023 on Biglerville Road in Gettysburg, will highlight a section on the natural history of Adams County. The museum will feature a distinctive look at a well-known hallmark of the Gettysburg battlefield, Devil’s Den. This boulder-strewn area is visited by many thousands of guests each year and is one of Adams County’s most impressive natural features. It is the product of powerful geological processes spanning millions of years. Many do not realize it, but the boulders of Devil’s Den formed when liquid magma deep underground forced its way to the surface, then rapidly cooled and hardened into igneous rock about 200 million years ago. Over time, softer sediments around the rock eroded and exposed the boulders we now see in and around Gettysburg. The new museum will also tell the story of how Devil’s Den and other peculiar local rock formations got their names.
Adams County was visited by another type of rock, this time by an “out of this world” type— not one that came out of the ground, but one that literally came out of the sky. On Nov. 16, 1887, Jacob Snyder set out on his farm to plant an apple tree. Instead, he unearthed an interplanetary visitor. Snyder lived in Mt. Joy Township, about five miles southeast of Gettysburg. That day he dug up what turned out to be the largest meteorite ever found east of the Mississippi River. It was two feet long, one foot wide and weighed in at 847 pounds, made up of iron and nickel and estimated to be between 3 to 5 billion years old. A fragment of the Mt. Joy meteorite will be displayed in the new museum. The largest segment of it is on exhibit in the Natural History Museum in Vienna, Austria.
The new museum will also show other local samples of rocks and minerals. These include hematite from Buchanan Valley, copper from one of the once plentiful Adam’s County copper mines and piedmontite, named for Italy’s Piedmont region. This mineral appears in only a few places on earth, including Adams County.
Who doesn’t love dinosaurs? Yes, dinosaurs once walked what is now Adams County. Plan on seeing real dinosaur footprints in the new museum. Unusual markings in the rock caught the eye of workers at Trostle’s Quarry in Latimore Township in 1937. The footprints date back roughly 215-220 million years.
You can learn more about these exhibits and so much more at the new Adams County Historical Society Museum opening in April 2023 and online at http://www.achs-pa.org.
Howard F. Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.
