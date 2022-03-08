As Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center (SRMEC) reopens for the year, one exhibit that illustrates visitors’ return is the final gallery, featuring an interactive talkback panel.
“What do you think is the unfinished work for freedom?” the prompt asks, paraphrasing a line from Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, while an audio re-creation of the speech plays overhead.
Using Post-its, visitors respond with their views on politics, religion, morality, history, current events, and a seemingly infinite number of matters that they feel answer the question. For the past nine years, SRMEC has retained a growing repository of replies, many optimistic, others antagonistic, but all generally suggesting two primary insights: First, America remains divided, and second, the issues behind much of that division stem from unresolved debates among members of the Civil War generation.
Nearly 160 years ago, with the United States entangled in fratricidal conflict, the Lutheran Seminary building that now houses SRMEC was itself a battleground. Theologically, decades of nationwide disputes over race and slavery fractured religious denominations and splintered the student body. Militarily, the structure was situated at the physical core of the Battle of Gettysburg’s first day.
Medically, for two-and-a-half months in 1863, U.S. and Confederate soldiers were treated side by side at the Seminary Hospital, suggesting a momentary respite from sectionalist vitriol. However, despite reconciliationist tones often attributed to wounded enemies receiving care next to each other, national alliances often took center stage. From harsh writings and vindictive rants to violent beatings and hunger strikes, the writings of ailing troops and those who oversaw their treatment provide critical reminders that it was still a time of brutal bloodshed.
“I have no sympathy,” wrote Martha Ehler, a Lancaster-based nurse, regarding Confederate patients under her watch at the Seminary Hospital. “Theirs was the infamy of inaugurating this wicked rebellion, and they should have to be the sufferers.” Ehler especially ridiculed the absence of Rebel-sympathizing women, pondering, “Have all their womanly feelings and instincts been crushed out by this diabolical rebellion, or eaten out by the essential barbarism of their ‘Domestic Institutions?’”
Isaac Trimble, a wounded Confederate general in Ehler’s care, journaled that one of his Federal guards was a “blackguard.” One soldier recalled how an unidentified “rebel Lieu(tenan)t...broke forth in a raging torrent of long suppressed wrath” at wounded U.S. troops inside the Seminary Hospital, epitomizing “an enraged southern fire-eater pouring out volcanic clouds of vigorous and vehement volumes of profanity.” And a journalist described visiting the Seminary, there being “shown...the door where a brutal Confederate Colonel shot down a Union soldier, who was bearing in a bleeding and dying comrade.”
These and other stories at SRMEC offer substantial, prescient historical evidence that despite some feelings of humanity between dissatisfied countrymen, they were, nonetheless, foes representing parties engaged in vicious armed combat amid a time of unparalleled disunion.
Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center, located at 111 Seminary Ridge, is open Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided Cupola Tours are available. Visit our website www.seminaryridgemuseum.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.