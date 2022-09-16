Have you had an opportunity to read this year’s Adams County Reads One Book selection, “Leave Only Footprints,” by Conor Knighton? Copies are available for hold request at each Adams County Library location, so be sure to request your copy today. There are also copies available for request through cloudLibrary as an eBook and as an eAudiobook.

To celebrate this year’s One Book, the library system will host a variety of programs and events in October. For those who wish to discuss the book with other community members, discussion meetings will take place on the following dates and times and locations: Gettysburg Library, Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.; Littlestown Library, Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.; New Oxford, Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.; Carroll Valley, Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.; Harbaugh-Thomas in Biglerville, Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.; and Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. In addition, those interested in virtual discussions can register to receive a Zoom link for the following dates and times: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.; and Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.

Jessica Laganosky is the branch director of Trone Memorial Library.

