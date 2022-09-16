Have you had an opportunity to read this year’s Adams County Reads One Book selection, “Leave Only Footprints,” by Conor Knighton? Copies are available for hold request at each Adams County Library location, so be sure to request your copy today. There are also copies available for request through cloudLibrary as an eBook and as an eAudiobook.
To celebrate this year’s One Book, the library system will host a variety of programs and events in October. For those who wish to discuss the book with other community members, discussion meetings will take place on the following dates and times and locations: Gettysburg Library, Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.; Littlestown Library, Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.; New Oxford, Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.; Carroll Valley, Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.; Harbaugh-Thomas in Biglerville, Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.; and Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. In addition, those interested in virtual discussions can register to receive a Zoom link for the following dates and times: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.; and Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.
There are quite a number of programs and events also taking place in October; registration is required for most of these programs. The first major One Book program, “Live Interactive Virtual Tour of Yellowstone National Park,” hosted by the Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin, will take place Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. Ashea Mills of Walking Shadow Ecology Tours will virtually take participants through the park, answering questions along the way. This is a virtual program, so participants can view from home or stop by the Trone Memorial Library, New Oxford Library or the Harbaugh-Thomas Library to watch the program with other community members.
Stop by New Oxford Library weekly Oct. 3-22 for their National Park Crossword Challenge from the National Parks Foundation. There will be a new crossword puzzle each week, and answers to the puzzles will be announced. New Oxford will also host “Gettysburg National Military Park and Monuments” on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. Registration is recommended. At Gettysburg Library, staff member John will discuss his experiences as a national parks ranger on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Also in Gettysburg, if you love trivia, join in on National Park Trivia Night on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Carroll Valley will host “Recollections of a National Park Ranger” with Brion FitzGerald on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. In Littlestown, learn about nature photography with their program, “Capturing the Beauty of the Outdoors,” on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville will host Ed Riggs and his presentation, “What You Miss In Our National Parks If You Stay in the Car,” on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
If you love documentaries, Gettysburg Library and New Oxford Library will host viewings of “Our Planet” and “Our Great National Parks.” Stop by New Oxford Library on Friday, Oct. 7 and Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to view episodes of “Our Great National Parks,” which is a Netflix documentary. Gettysburg Library will show “Our Planet” on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jessica Laganosky is the branch director of Trone Memorial Library.
