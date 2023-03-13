Recent articles and TV news reports have mentioned the end of provisions under the public health emergency, which was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) staff are working to understand, explain and assist older adults who will be affected by changes due to the end of the public health emergency.
For older adults, the two main programs that were expanded and supported during the height of covid were the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, and medical assistance (or Medicaid), which pays for or supplements their Medicare benefits.
Since 2020, people eligible for SNAP benefits have received an extra payment each month called an emergency allotment. These were paid the second half of the month and provided at least $95 more for people to purchase their monthly groceries. This second payment stopped as of this month. Even though people are receiving their regular payment we all know that food prices have increased, and the loss of the emergency allotment is going to leave a big gap for most homes. To help fill that gap, older adults are encouraged to use their local food pantries. Also, lunch meals are available at area senior centers. In June, ACOFA will have vouchers for people to buy fresh produce at farmers markets, and the Senior Food Box Program can also provide eligible older adults with additional shelf-stable items. In Adams County, thanks to Healthy Adams County and the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation, we have the Fruit and Veggie Bucks and Senior Healthy Options programs. For more information, please call ACOFA at 717-334-9296.
Medicaid is trickier to explain. The main point is that people eligible for Medicaid benefits in 2020 have had continuous coverage for the last three years. Benefits could not be terminated even if people went over the income limit or failed to complete renewal forms. With the passing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, Congress set an end date of March 31 for the continuous coverage provision and states will resume disenrollments beginning in April; this is called the unwinding process.
For some older adults who have Medicare insurance, Medicaid has been paying their premiums, deductibles and/or copayments. If people are no longer eligible for Medicaid, they will be facing more medical costs in addition to dealing with the reduced SNAP support. Since there are several levels of Medicaid help, people may shift from one program to another and some will still be eligible for their current help, but everyone will be reassessed.
It is very important for people to make sure their contact information with the County Assistance Office (CAO) is up to date. If you have moved or gotten a new phone number in the past three years, please call the CAO and give them your updated information. Also watch for information coming from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Any forms received need to be completed and returned. Outreach to current enrollees has begun and will continue by mail, text, email and phone calls to make sure people are aware of changes to their benefits.
According to the DHS, no one will lose their Medicaid benefits without having an opportunity to complete a renewal. Renewals will be completed over 12 months. If a person does not complete their renewal on time, their Medical assistance benefits will end. For help, people can call the DHS Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or Adams County Assistance Office at 717-334-6241.
If people with Medicare need help selecting a new plan due to lost Medicaid benefits, ACOFA Medicare counselors can help with that process. Please call our office at 717-334-9296 to make an appointment.
Linda Thompson is the community services director for the Adams County Office for Aging Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.