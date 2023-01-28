Your financial privacy is important to you. It is also important to banks, which have a responsibility to protect your personal information from unauthorized access and use.

But, how do you know what kind of information your bank is sharing with other companies? And what can you do to limit sharing? Banks are required to provide a privacy notice when a customer relationship is established, so that you know the answers to these questions. It is also generally accessible for review anytime via a bank’s website.

Cara Lynn Clabaugh, CRCM, is the vice president/compliance and community reinvestment act officer for ACNB Bank.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.