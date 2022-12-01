We hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family, friends and pets. We are thankful for all our supporters, staff and volunteers. We’re sure that you were all careful that pets did not overindulge in turkey dinner. We all need to be sure our pets don’t get too much of the holiday fixings.

Christmas is just around the corner. During this time of year, many people consider giving their family a puppy, kitten or other critter as a Christmas present. If you are the type to have a quiet Christmas and New Year, this could be a good idea. Children can spend their off days from school learning about their new animal friends and how to take care of them. Be sure to teach them not to squeeze the little ones too tightly.

Donna Quante is the current vice president of the Adams County SPCA’s board of directors. She shares her home with her sled dog team of four Siberian huskies.

