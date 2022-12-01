We hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family, friends and pets. We are thankful for all our supporters, staff and volunteers. We’re sure that you were all careful that pets did not overindulge in turkey dinner. We all need to be sure our pets don’t get too much of the holiday fixings.
Christmas is just around the corner. During this time of year, many people consider giving their family a puppy, kitten or other critter as a Christmas present. If you are the type to have a quiet Christmas and New Year, this could be a good idea. Children can spend their off days from school learning about their new animal friends and how to take care of them. Be sure to teach them not to squeeze the little ones too tightly.
However, if your family tends to be very active or have lots of visitors during the holidays, it might be a good idea to wait for that puppy, kitten or other critter. Remember that these baby animals are moving away from their family into new surroundings. Too much noise and activities could upset them and deter their bonding with their new family. They need a few weeks to adapt to a new environment.
Consider getting a stuffed dog or cat that looks like the animal you want. Attach a photo of the critter you have made arrangements to obtain. Children will love the idea that in a few days they will have that longed for companion. In the meantime, they can help pick out food, treats, bedding, toys and make a warm space for the new family member before it arrives.
Please consider adopting from the Adams County SPCA. We have wonderful dogs and cats looking for the perfect new home. If you decide to buy from a breeder, please do your research.
Unfortunately, there are many puppy mill breeders in our area. If you find a website that offers any kind of dog you want, it is probably a puppy mill and/or broker. If they offer to show you the mother and father of the puppies, look to see if it really is a momma dog. If they have a vet who assures you the dogs are well cared for, ask to see where they were born. What shots have they had? Will they spay and neuter when the pup is old enough? All of this applies to kittens as well.
How about those designer puppies: the small dog mixes or the Labrador and poodle mixes? While they are cute, please understand they are not purebred dogs. Just because they have the word “poodle” in their name doesn’t mean they are hypoallergenic. They may have purebred parents, but they are mixed breeds. Paying a couple thousand dollars for a mixed breed is totally up to you, but the shelter has some wonderful, loving mixed breeds available too. We even have purebred dogs and puppies at times, so be sure to check our website for our current residents looking for loving homes.
Winter is a great time to get outside with your dogs. You can walk any time of day, unlike in the summer. The roads and sidewalks won’t be too hot. If you do walk along roads, be sure to watch out for salt or other ice removal substances. Wipe your dog’s feet after a walk. You could consider purchasing booties for your dog too, even though it may take some time for your pooch to agree to wear them.
Just in time for the holidays, Pennsylvania State Representative Torren Ecker will be hosting “Christmas for the Critters” on Dec. 8 from 3-5 p.m. He will be serving light refreshments and collecting donations for the animals. To see our list of needs, please visit https://www.adamscountyspca.org/wish-list.
Thank you to all who visited our Christmas store at the Outlet Shoppes of Gettysburg. This is one of our big fundraisers, and every one of you made it a success. Thank you to those who donated items to be sold and for everyone who bought some terrific Christmas gifts here.
We wish everyone a joyous holiday season and a happy, healthy new year.
Donna Quante is the current vice president of the Adams County SPCA’s board of directors. She shares her home with her sled dog team of four Siberian huskies.
