Oh my gosh, I totally forgot. Where the heck are my keys? Wait a minute, I’ll remember that name. Need memory help? Get this new and improved deluxe offer. Do not send $39.99 by midnight tonight, and don’t call within the next five minutes; just put on your calendar to take a walk. Your brain was made for walking.

According to a University of North Carolina study, moderately paced walks stimulate the release of a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor, which is key to the survival of existing brain neurons and the generation of new ones.

Ruthmary McIlhenny is an active community volunteer and serves on the Physical Fitness Task Force.

