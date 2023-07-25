Oh my gosh, I totally forgot. Where the heck are my keys? Wait a minute, I’ll remember that name. Need memory help? Get this new and improved deluxe offer. Do not send $39.99 by midnight tonight, and don’t call within the next five minutes; just put on your calendar to take a walk. Your brain was made for walking.
According to a University of North Carolina study, moderately paced walks stimulate the release of a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor, which is key to the survival of existing brain neurons and the generation of new ones.
Walking increases the flow of oxygen and nutrients to the brain, which opens the gates to enhanced creativity. Kurt Vonnegut would take a break every midmorning and walk. Charles Dickens said, “If I could not walk far and fast, I think I should just explode and perish.” Thomas Jefferson said, “Walking is the best possible exercise.” Studies show that simply getting up from a desk or sofa and taking a walk triggers ideas.
A Harvard Medical School study states, “Walking is a cocktail of feel-good neurotransmitters, serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins.” Participants who walked more than 4,000 steps per day had healthier brain tissue in the area responsible for memory and learning cognitive function than those who did not walk.
Walking also decreases brain-damaging stress. Just a 20-minute walk has been shown to reduce stress.
To misquote Nancy Sinatra: “Are you ready brain? Start walkin’.”
Ruthmary McIlhenny is an active community volunteer and serves on the Physical Fitness Task Force.
