Working at Adams County Children and Youth Services, I often run into situations where children are reported to have mental and behavioral concerns. There are some children who run away from school, struggle with aggression, are diagnosed with conditions like reactive attachment disorder, children who have experienced significant trauma in their young lives, or teenagers who engage in substance use.

There is a range of services available for children who struggle with their mental health, including counseling, family-based services, and programs. All can be highly beneficial for the well-being of children.

Michael Roth is an intake caseworker at Adams County Children and Youth Services.

