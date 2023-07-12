Working at Adams County Children and Youth Services, I often run into situations where children are reported to have mental and behavioral concerns. There are some children who run away from school, struggle with aggression, are diagnosed with conditions like reactive attachment disorder, children who have experienced significant trauma in their young lives, or teenagers who engage in substance use.
There is a range of services available for children who struggle with their mental health, including counseling, family-based services, and programs. All can be highly beneficial for the well-being of children.
However, in today’s day and age dominated by social media, smartphones, and tablets, people are often left feeling cut off from their friends and community. And they are left inactive.
It is well known that regular physical exercise improves physical ability and functioning, and it also promotes a range of mental health benefits. It has been known to reduce anxiety and depression and is responsible for an overall improvement in mood. It is shown that regular physical activity and exercise are also responsible for an increase in cognitive ability.
As summertime is approaching, when the trees are green and it’s nice and warm, it is the perfect time for children and families to get out and about. Families can find activities and physical exercise opportunities from a trip to the ocean or a hike in the forest. Gettysburg Recreation Park offers an array of sports and activities for children, as well as just a fun day with the family. In addition, there are also summer camps that provide a range of activities and socialization for children.
Here are a few of this year’s summer camps in or around Adams County:
Camp Nawakwa (Lutheran) –
Hanover YMCA Camp Hickory -
- Camp Hickory is located at the North and South Hanover YMCAs and the Littlestown YMCA. Drop off and pick-up must occur at the camp’s location. Groups include Avengers (ages 4 and 5, must be entering Kindergarten or have preschool experience. Avengers must attend the North Hanover YMCA location unless they have an older sibling attending one of the other two locations); Challengers (ages 6 to 8); and Evaders (ages 9 to 12). Visit https://hanover.recliquecore.com/programs/1060/summer-camp/?locations=13,15,17 to register.
Gettysburg Community Theatre Camp –
Michael Roth is an intake caseworker at Adams County Children and Youth Services.
