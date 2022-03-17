Shel Silverstein, author of more than 400 books and poems, such as “The Giving Tree” and “Where the Sidewalk Ends,” encouraged individuality and free thought. One of my favorite aspects of Shel’s writings was his ability to make readers think about concepts that are not typically in our daily thoughts. What does that have to do with conservation? Well, have you ever thought about why you have a lawn? Why we pay to remove our leaves in the Fall and apply fertilizer in the Spring? Why do we kill dandelions? Is it because our parents did, or everyone else is doing it? Is it because it shows our social class, that we care about our property, or that it’s considered tidy? Here is my tribute to Shel. I hope it enables readers to think new thoughts, reconsider our normal actions, and appreciate our clean water before the well runs dry.
Everyone knows that water flows, you may have felt the waves tickle your toes, or skated on a pond once it froze. You may have ridden on a river boat, built a sandcastle and adorning moat, or just enjoyed a nice long float.
But did you ever wonder where it all begins? Where the water trickles from the mountain springs, dendritic branches reaching out like strings. Where the asphalt ends and the green grasses grow, where the sidewalk stops beyond the streetlights’ glow.
Upon the hill almost to the top, where the birds are singing, as the tree crowns rock, where the fireflies hatch and the moths take flight, as the sun retracts for the night. Where the moon light reflects off the melting snow, geography dictating its concentrated flow, down the valley we can watch it grow. It rains and drains, down through the streets, as its purity gradually depletes. That puddle there in your front lawn, by tomorrow’s dawn it will be gone, to travel on and on and on, ever moving, never done.
Most of us assume fresh water is granted, all the while Mother Nature raved and ranted, until one day no more can be decanted. So, next time you walk right by the litter, I hope that picking it up you might consider. And a plea to smokers near and far, we implore you keep your butts in your car. Your car oil is leaking? Please get it fixed. Your tree leaves are falling, leave the blower out of the mix. Dandelions growing, let them be free. The herbicide isn’t good for you or the bee.
Before we developed our homes and streets, water was water, and it tasted so sweet. But now as soon as our basement floods, water is called by a different name. Not pointing fingers or placing blame, we all need it just the same. Let’s work together to change our aim, to help our water regain fame.
Let’s all think outside the lawn, before all the clean water has been withdrawn. Be the change, consider options, show your neighbors your new lawn care adoptions. Our children will thank us, it must be taught, this water we think is ours, is not.
