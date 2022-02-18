The 2022 Callie Awards for Exceptional Women will be held on Thursday, March 17, at 7 p.m. via zoom. It is fitting that in 2022 the Callie Awards will celebrate its 22nd year. The virtual program will feature author Jen Bryant as the keynote speaker. Bryant will receive an honorary Callie Award in the Arts the same evening.
An award winning children’s and young adult author and poet, Bryant received the Robert F. Sibert International Book Medal for The Right Word: Roget and His Thesaurus, the Orbis Pictus Award for Above the Rim: How Elgin Baylor Changed Basketball and A Splash of Red: The Life and Art of Horace Pippin, and the Schneider Family Book Award for Six Dots: A Story of Young Louis Braille. Her books The Right Word: Roget and His Thesaurus and A River of Words: The Story of William Carlos Williams have been distinguished with Caldecott Honors for Melissa Sweet’s artwork.
Many of Bryant’s book are biographies of women and people of color for children and young adults. Her latest biography, Fall Down Seven Times, Stand Up Eight, is about Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color and the first Asian American to be elected to the U.S. Congress who fought for Title IX. The early reviews of this book have been stellar. Bryant is a 1982 graduate of Gettysburg College and a current member of their board of trustees.
In years past, the Callie Awards for Exceptional Women in Adams County have been given out in various categories including the arts, business, health care, government, education, and community service.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s Callie Awards will include Bryant’s honorary Callie Award in the Arts and her remarks about a writer’s process. A Young Woman’s Award will also be given live at the March 17 zoom program. This year the Outstanding Young Woman Award applicants can be submitted by self-application or by others through a nomination process.
If you would like to be considered for the 2022 Callie Award for Exceptional Young Women please complete the application on the YWCA’s website under Callie Awards. Likewise, if you would like to nominate a young woman between the ages of 16-25, please complete the same form found on the YWCA website, or stop by the YWCA, 909 Fairfield Road to pick up a form at the front desk.
The cost of the March 17 program is $25. Checks or payment can be made to the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County. The cost of the program is totally deductible and helps to defray the cost for the Callie Award for Young Woman’s $1,500 award. Please include your email in addition to payment, and a link will be sent to you for the live zoom program on March 17 at 7 p.m. Questions can be addressed to Nancy Lilley at nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org or 717-334-9171, ext. 115. We look forward to the 22nd Callie Awards and hope that you can join us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.