Help us celebrate a milestone! Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) will hold an open house at its headquarters, the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Hall at 53 E. Middle St. in Gettysburg, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, to mark the building’s 200th anniversary.

The brick building, known today as the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, was initially built as a Methodist church in 1822, after the congregation raised $2,000 for its construction.

Keith Schultz is the president of Historic Gettysburg Adams County.

