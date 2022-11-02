Help us celebrate a milestone! Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) will hold an open house at its headquarters, the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Hall at 53 E. Middle St. in Gettysburg, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, to mark the building’s 200th anniversary.
The brick building, known today as the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, was initially built as a Methodist church in 1822, after the congregation raised $2,000 for its construction.
The church was consecrated in November 1822. The Methodists were a relatively young religious group at that time in America and noted for their outreach to African Americans. The Gettysburg church was one of the first area churches to welcome African Americans into its congregation.
During the Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in 1863, the church, like so many others in Gettysburg, became a field hospital and also served as headquarters for the provost marshal (the Union Army officer charged with maintaining order among both soldiers and civilians).
In 1871, the Methodists moved to another location on Middle Street. The 1822 church building remained vacant until 1880, when a group of Union Civil War veterans acquired the structure and created the Corporal Johnston H. Skelly Post No. 9 of the Grand Army of the Republic. General Ulysses S. Grant attended a veterans’ meeting at the hall on his way to his presidential inauguration and the wooden armchair where he sat retains a place of honor in the main hall.
As the number of G.A.R. veterans diminished in the 1930s, the building passed to the Sons of Union Veterans, who retained ownership until their members also began to dwindle. In November 1988, HGAC agreed to acquire and restore the hall. The current Sons of Union Veterans post remains a tenant in the building.
The hall’s renovation took two years and included a new roof and an expanded basement. The original church balcony was restored.
The HGAC Board decided to employ Virginia Jacobs McLaughlin, a nationally recognized American primitive folk artist, to paint a series of eight murals on the walls of the main hall.
The murals depict local landmarks and landscapes of the 19th century. An original painting by Civil War artist Dale Gallon also hangs in the hall.
Members of Gettysburg United Methodist Church (UMC) will join HGAC volunteers at the open house on Nov. 12.
Reenactors portraying G.A.R. members will also be on hand. The current UMC congregation grew out of the 1822 church, and UMC will hold its own 200th anniversary commemoration on Sunday, Nov. 13 with a special service open to the public at its church at 30 West High St.
Hope you can join us for the celebration.
Keith Schultz is the president of Historic Gettysburg Adams County.
