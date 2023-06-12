This month’s article begins with gratitude. The Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) hosted its Spring Fling event last week, and it was a very good day. People had helpful conversations with terrific exhibitors who provided a lot of important information about services for people who are aging or living with disabilities. Many attendees enjoyed an excellent lunch in the Gettysburg College dining center atrium and had some fun winning bingo prizes afterward.

We are grateful to our staff for months of organizing and for being everywhere during the busy day, to our board of directors and advisory council for supporting the event, to the college for providing us with a wonderful venue and the muscles of the camp and conference crew, to the agencies and businesses that participated and all of those who came to see what it was about.

Linda Thompson is the community services director for the Adams County Office for Aging Inc.

