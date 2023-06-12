This month’s article begins with gratitude. The Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) hosted its Spring Fling event last week, and it was a very good day. People had helpful conversations with terrific exhibitors who provided a lot of important information about services for people who are aging or living with disabilities. Many attendees enjoyed an excellent lunch in the Gettysburg College dining center atrium and had some fun winning bingo prizes afterward.
We are grateful to our staff for months of organizing and for being everywhere during the busy day, to our board of directors and advisory council for supporting the event, to the college for providing us with a wonderful venue and the muscles of the camp and conference crew, to the agencies and businesses that participated and all of those who came to see what it was about.
A very special thank you to the sponsors that helped cover costs, including space, advertising, lunch, entertainment, and bingo prizes. ACOFA received sponsorship support from Adams Electric Cooperative, Cross Keys Village — the Brethren Home Community, Highmark Wholecare, the Farnsworth House, UPMC Health Plan, and WellSpan Health. We are also grateful for the PA LINK to Aging and Disability Resources, which partners with us to hold Spring Fling. We look forward to doing it all again next year.
This month’s article ends with patience. In the ACOFA world, Spring Fling is immediately followed by the start of the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). This is the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Program which provides vouchers to eligible people aged 60 and over to be used in purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables at area farmer’s markets.
This year we’re asking for patience as the start of the SFMNP is delayed. The vendor selected to print the 2023 vouchers is not expected to ship them until the end of June, which means vouchers will not be distributed until July. We’re hopeful that vouchers may be available by July 10, but this is not a definite date, only an estimate.
Even though the start of the program is later than usual, vouchers will still be available for most of the season since they may be redeemed through Nov. 30. Additional good news is that the amount received is larger than in previous years. This year, each eligible older adult will receive five $10 vouchers for a total of $50. Married couples are eligible to get two sets of vouchers (one for each person if both are 60 or older). A person is eligible if they are 60 years of age by Dec. 31 (or older) and live in Adams County. The federal government sets income guidelines for program participation. The 2023 income limit for a single person is $26,973, and for a married couple is $36,482.
Once vouchers are available, they will be distributed from our main office in Gettysburg and each of the senior centers. Applicants must bring identification to verify their age and residence. The income for this program is self-declared, which means that by signing for the vouchers, the person is stating that they are income eligible. A signed, completed Proxy Form is required for anyone picking up vouchers for another person. Even if the person picking up the vouchers has power of attorney, the proxy form is required. These forms and program rules are available at ACOFA and senior centers.
Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each person may receive one set of vouchers each year. Vouchers may be redeemed at any participating market. For a list of these markets and eligible produce, visit http://www.pafmnp.pa.gov.
For more information about how voucher distribution works in Adams County, please call our office at 717-334-9296.
Linda Thompson is the community services director for the Adams County Office for Aging Inc.
