A variety of fun and entertaining classes are starting at the Adams County Arts Council Arts Education Center. Included are:
Market Fresh Cooking from Home — Mondays, Oct. 5, 12, and 26; 5-6 p.m., via the Zoom videoconferencing platform.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A variety of fun and entertaining classes are starting at the Adams County Arts Council Arts Education Center. Included are:
Market Fresh Cooking from Home — Mondays, Oct. 5, 12, and 26; 5-6 p.m., via the Zoom videoconferencing platform.
The Adams County Arts Council’s mission is to cultivate an arts rich community. Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center; aa@adamsarts.org; www.adamsarts.org; Wendy Heiges is the program and gallery director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.