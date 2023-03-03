Hello Adams County, my name is Samantha Adams, and I am this year’s event lead for the Adams County Relay for Life event. I have been a part of this event for several years so I’m excited to lead things this year, hoping to bring in more guests, teams and sponsors to the overall event. Like everyone else that participates in Relay for Life, cancer has somehow impacted our lives. Whether it was a family member, friend or even personally, we relay to help fight back against cancer, hoping to one day put an end to it. Personally, I lost my grandmother in 2016 to melanoma. She was the glue to our family and always put others before herself. My team, Bonnie’s Crusader’s, is named after her as she was a fighter and I strive to give back and honor her name in the process.
This year’s Relay for Life event is being held Aug. 12 from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. at its normal location, Oakside Community Park in Biglerville. The early stages of planning are under way, and we do have some exciting things to note awhile. Our theme this year is “Tell Cancer to Take a Hike.” We have some food truck vendors that will be joining us, including Redneck Dogs (a variety of hot dogs and other delicious snacks) and Dairy Dan for all of your sweet ice cream needs. We’ll also be having some live music entertainment. We will probably be looking for vendors again this year so if you are with a direct sales company or a local crafter, be on the lookout for that information in the near future.
