“If you can affect someone when they’re young, you are in their hearts forever.” – Mara Wilson, former child actress best known for her roles in “Matilda” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” and author of “Where Am I Now?”
Most of us can recall formative moments from early in our lives. One memory might be our first attempt at riding a bicycle. We probably fell down a few times before we were able to speed down a hill. Experiences like this shaped our personalities at a young age. Were we going to attempt something and abandon it when it didn’t work on the first try? Or, would we try and try until something was accomplished?
More development happens in the first five years than at any other time in our lives. That is why what happens when we are very young is so important.
Teachers talk about educating the “whole” child. That does not mean in one thing, but in every aspect: the physical, socio-emotional, small motor and large motor. Children are new to our world and must be taught respectfully. What happens in the first years of life can affect not only a child’s cognitive aspect but the emotional aspect as well. Young children are like sponges soaking up what “big” people say and do and trying to explain it to themselves.
Educators play an important role during this stage of development. Today, there are many fields one can enter with a background in early childhood education, including childcare centers and school districts as well as other services related to early childhood. If early childhood education interests you, HACC can get you started with programs that offer multiple pathways, including:
● Associate Degree in Applied Science in Early Care and Education
● Associate Degree in Arts in Early Childhood-Elementary Education
● Certificate in Early Childhood Care and Education
● Courses to fulfill career development requirements for those working in the field
HACC also has transfer agreements with many four-year institutions, and our advisors can help pave the way for students who wish to obtain a bachelor’s degree.
Many have said that “if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life.” That certainly is true for those of us in the early childhood field, who have the privilege of watching young people find themselves.
Patricia Schindel, M.Ed., is an adjunct instructor in early childhood education at HACC’s Gettysburg Campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.