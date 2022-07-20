“If you can affect someone when they’re young, you are in their hearts forever.” – Mara Wilson, former child actress best known for her roles in “Matilda” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” and author of “Where Am I Now?”

Most of us can recall formative moments from early in our lives. One memory might be our first attempt at riding a bicycle. We probably fell down a few times before we were able to speed down a hill. Experiences like this shaped our personalities at a young age. Were we going to attempt something and abandon it when it didn’t work on the first try? Or, would we try and try until something was accomplished?

Patricia Schindel, M.Ed., is an adjunct instructor in early childhood education at HACC’s Gettysburg Campus.

