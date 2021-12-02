Results from the most recent National Youth Tobacco Survey administered to students amid the COVID-19 pandemic showed that more than 2 million of middle and high schoolers used e-cigs in the last year. The data highlighted the fact that flavored e-cigs are very popular with kids. Brands more commonly used include Puff bar, Vuse, SMOK, JUUL and Suorin and disposable devices are preferred over prefilled or refillable pods.
What we know: the use of tobacco products by youth is unsafe. Tobacco products include ENDS (Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems) like e-cigs. These products contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm the developing adolescent brain and increase the risk for future addiction to other drugs. One of the interventions that has been found helpful to counteract harmful effects include the reduction of availability of these products. Public health advocates continue to support the implementation of tobacco control and prevention that can prevent the initiation of use of these products. For example, the Federal Drug Administration continues to act against those who sell or target e-cigs and e-liquids to kids by denying marketing applications of flavored ENDS to young audiences.
Yeimi (Jamie) K. Gagliardi is a health educator and Freedom from Smoking facilitator with WellSpan Health, Community Health and Wellness and is member of the Behavioral Health Task Force of Healthy Adams County.
