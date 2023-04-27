The Gettysburg Green Gathering is bringing an advocate for monarch butterflies to town. Carol Pasternak of Toronto, Canada, will provide a kid-friendly introduction to the care and feeding of butterflies, especially monarch butterflies, on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. at the Charles Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Recreation Park. A second presentation will occur on Sunday, April 30, at 9:30 a.m. in the gathering area at St. James Lutheran Church at the corner of York and Stratton streets in Gettysburg. All are welcome at both presentations, especially families with young children.

To register for the free Saturday event, go to the Gettysburg Green Gathering website at http://www.gettysburggreengathering.com. No registration is required for the Sunday event at St. James.

Will Lane is a board member of the Gettysburg Green Gathering and the online host of the Green Gettysburg Book Club. He teaches part time in the English and environmental studies departments at Gettysburg College.

