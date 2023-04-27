The Gettysburg Green Gathering is bringing an advocate for monarch butterflies to town. Carol Pasternak of Toronto, Canada, will provide a kid-friendly introduction to the care and feeding of butterflies, especially monarch butterflies, on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. at the Charles Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Recreation Park. A second presentation will occur on Sunday, April 30, at 9:30 a.m. in the gathering area at St. James Lutheran Church at the corner of York and Stratton streets in Gettysburg. All are welcome at both presentations, especially families with young children.
Carol Pasternak, who is known in Canada as the monarch crusader, is the author of two books on butterflies: “How to Raise Monarch Butterflies: a Step by Step Guide for Kids” and “5 Butterflies,” which focuses on the life cycles of monarch butterflies, eastern black swallowtails, American ladies, question marks, and the cecropia moth. Both books are kid-friendly and intended for children ages 7 to 10.
The Green Gathering program at the Gettysburg Rec Park is offered in partnership with the Gettysburg Farmer’s Market, which is celebrating its opening day at the park on the morning of the 29th. From noon to 1 p.m., the public will be encouraged to stop by the Sterner Building to chat with members of local community organizations who will be staffing information tables there. Various groups will be represented, including the Gettysburg Garden Club, the Adams County Watershed Alliance, the Land Conservancy of Adams County, the Green Gettysburg Book Club, Strawberry Hill Nature Preserve, and others.
“Carol will have a lot to share with young kids,” Steve Zimmerman, co-chair of the Green Gathering, said. “She’ll provide a step-by-step introduction on how to raise monarch butterflies and a real hands-on experience for the young ones in the family.”
The Gettysburg Green Gathering has been active for quite a while in the Gettysburg area. “Was it 2012 or 2013? I just can’t remember which year we started,” Zimmerman commented recently. “A bunch of us—landscapers, musicians, and others—used to take lunch at Tipton’s Restaurant on Baltimore Street, and we got to talking about how nice it would be to have a gathering in the spring where all kinds of people who care about nature could come together, share their interests, eat some good food, and enjoy some good music from local musicians.”
Out of those conversations came the Gettysburg Green Gathering, which took place at the agriculture center on Harrisburg Road near Gettysburg for many years. Educators and vendors provided information and services on everything from beekeeping to soil restoration to solar and geothermal systems for the home. Local bands such as Neal and Shannon, Black Hand, Schizophonic, and others provided the music for these yearly events.
With the coming of COVID-19, the Green Gathering temporarily suspended its live gatherings until last fall when the group welcomed Doug Tallamy, an entomologist and advocate for Home Grown National Park, to the Sterner Building at the rec park. “Tallamy explained how we all can help promote and preserve biodiversity and the health of our local ecosystems by shrinking our lawns a little bit and planting the native species that insects and birds love,” Zimmerman said.
Throughout its history, the Green Gathering has emphasized tree planting and the installation of pollinator gardens, offering memorial trees and trees in honor of individuals in public spaces such as schools and parks. A continuing care and maintenance program is included with the planting of these trees. The following maintenance event, staffed by volunteers, will occur at the Gettysburg Rec Park on May 20.
The Green Gathering has also supported scholarships for young people pursuing education in environmental studies. “Last year, however, we decided to support the outdoor education program at Strawberry Hill Nature Preserve,” Zimmerman said, “with funds for low-income school-age youth.”
Other Green Gathering events include a trash pickup on May 9 on Taneytown Road (details available on the website). Plans for a speaker next fall are also underway. “It’s a tradition we want to keep going,” Zimmerman said. “Not sure who it will be yet, but they will be good and help keep the conversation going.”
Will Lane is a board member of the Gettysburg Green Gathering and the online host of the Green Gettysburg Book Club. He teaches part time in the English and environmental studies departments at Gettysburg College.
