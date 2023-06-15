Adams County Conservation District participates in a state-wide active surveillance program through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The program aims to understand the distribution, density, and peak activity periods of ticks commonly found in Pennsylvania. This program is active in all 67 Pennsylvania counties. The collected ticks are tested for pathogens that can cause illness in humans.

Pennsylvania has four commonly collected ticks: the blacklegged tick, American dog tick, lone Star tick, and Asian longhorned tick. The blacklegged tick, also known as the deer tick, is the most commonly collected tick in Pennsylvania and is the only one in the commonwealth that can transmit Lyme disease. The American dog tick and Lone Star tick are implicated in human disease. However, in the Northeast, the blacklegged tick carries the highest risk to human health. The Asian longhorned tick is a newly invasive tick to Pennsylvania and was first found in the state in 2019. The Asian longhorned tick is unlikely to impact human health but can transmit theileriosis to cattle.

Christina Anders is the mosquito-borne disease control coordinator for Adams County Conservation District.

