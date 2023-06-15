Adams County Conservation District participates in a state-wide active surveillance program through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The program aims to understand the distribution, density, and peak activity periods of ticks commonly found in Pennsylvania. This program is active in all 67 Pennsylvania counties. The collected ticks are tested for pathogens that can cause illness in humans.
Pennsylvania has four commonly collected ticks: the blacklegged tick, American dog tick, lone Star tick, and Asian longhorned tick. The blacklegged tick, also known as the deer tick, is the most commonly collected tick in Pennsylvania and is the only one in the commonwealth that can transmit Lyme disease. The American dog tick and Lone Star tick are implicated in human disease. However, in the Northeast, the blacklegged tick carries the highest risk to human health. The Asian longhorned tick is a newly invasive tick to Pennsylvania and was first found in the state in 2019. The Asian longhorned tick is unlikely to impact human health but can transmit theileriosis to cattle.
Ticks have a four-stage life cycle: eggs, larvae, nymph, and adult. Three of these stages require a host: larva, nymph, and adult. The ticks take a blood meal in each of these stages to develop into the next stage. This process takes approximately two years to complete. The adult female requires a blood meal before laying her eggs for the cycle to continue. Humans can be a host for any of the host-seeking life stages.
Larval and nymphal ticks are commonly found in the leaf litter, lower to the ground than adult ticks. Adult ticks are less sensitive to drying out and can stay higher on plants to find a host. Ticks exhibit a behavior called questing, where they find places to wait for a host close to a regularly-used animal or human trail. Ticks are attracted to CO2, body odors, body heat, and vibrations. They climb out of the leaf litter or onto grasses and shrubs, and when a host walks by, they raise their front legs to get on to the host. The tick then finds a place to attach to the host. Some find a spot quickly, while others will wander to find a place to attach.
In Pennsylvania, an average of 5,000 adult blacklegged ticks are collected each fall/winter by the surveillance program. They are tested for pathogens that can make people sick by potentially causing Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, hard tick relapsing fever, and powassan. The most recent survey resulted in 59% of adult blacklegged ticks in Pennsylvania testing positive for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. An average of 1,700 nymphal blacklegged ticks are collected in Pennsylvania each year during the summer. They are tested for the pathogens that cause the “big three” of tick-borne disease: Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis. Approximately 25% of nymphs tested annually are positive for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.
When enjoying the outdoors, personal protection is vital to keeping yourself safe from ticks. Permethrin is a good repellent to use, which is sprayed on your clothes and allowed to dry and can stay on your clothes for up to six washes. Other Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellents and those containing DEET can be used and applied directly to your skin. Wearing light-colored clothing, tucking your shirt into your pants, and tucking your pants into your socks are quick and easy ways to add an extra layer of protection. Always remove a tick as soon as you can after it has attached. Use tweezers to grab the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull it straight up to remove the tick. Never let a tick come out on its own time. Quick removal of an attached tick is crucial to avoid possible tick-borne illnesses.
If you have any questions, please contact Christina Anders, mosquito-borne disease control coordinator for the Adams County Conservation District, at 717-334-0636 or canders@adamscountypa.gov.
Christina Anders is the mosquito-borne disease control coordinator for Adams County Conservation District.
