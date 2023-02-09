It’s that time again, time for the point in time (PIT) count of the homeless. In the last week of January, people fanned out to count those experiencing homelessness across the country. The annual count is spearheaded (and required) by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and done in cooperation with local agencies. Each year, those local agencies have to count how many “sheltered” homeless people they find; every odd-numbered year (like 2023), they also have to try to count people who remain “unsheltered” outside the available inventory of shelter beds. Some places, mostly big cities, count unsheltered homeless people each year.

So why do the PIT count in the first place? Having good data drives decision-making around programs to alleviate or end homelessness, and it allows for assessment of how well existing programs are working. The raw numbers can be supplemented by personalized information from shelters, such as what ups and downs they’re seeing in the numbers and data about the length of time people have needed shelter that year.

Joanne Myers is a Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. Board member.

