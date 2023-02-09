It’s that time again, time for the point in time (PIT) count of the homeless. In the last week of January, people fanned out to count those experiencing homelessness across the country. The annual count is spearheaded (and required) by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and done in cooperation with local agencies. Each year, those local agencies have to count how many “sheltered” homeless people they find; every odd-numbered year (like 2023), they also have to try to count people who remain “unsheltered” outside the available inventory of shelter beds. Some places, mostly big cities, count unsheltered homeless people each year.
So why do the PIT count in the first place? Having good data drives decision-making around programs to alleviate or end homelessness, and it allows for assessment of how well existing programs are working. The raw numbers can be supplemented by personalized information from shelters, such as what ups and downs they’re seeing in the numbers and data about the length of time people have needed shelter that year.
Why choose January for the PIT count? The goal is actually to do the count on what could potentially be one of the coldest nights of the year, partly to see who is unable to avoid being homeless in the toughest times. The survey is done at month’s end to try to catch people who may have had some temporary housing just a few weeks before but may have run out of money. HUD is also frank that having January numbers can help build public awareness and empathy for the problem, since imagining people being homeless at this time of year emphasizes how vulnerable they are.
Most people who look at PIT data agree that it probably undercounts the number of people experiencing homelessness in a given area. Anyone staying in a motel for the night or crashing on a friend’s couch won’t get counted. And because it is January, people have a bigger incentive to find forms of shelter that may make them harder to find, just because they’re trying to get out of the cold. Plus, it’s obviously, and by design, just a number from one night. It’s a useful metric, but it needs to be supplemented with other community numbers like shelter capacity and put alongside more qualitative data too.
PIT count data takes a while to process. So as the 2023 numbers start getting crunched, what did 2022 show? Despite the ongoing pandemic, homeless numbers nationwide remained pretty static. Some bright spots: veteran homelessness and family homelessness both declined, and the numbers for veteran homelessness were particularly good (down 11.1% from 2020). Unsheltered and chronic homelessness were both up, however, and the latter rate rose 15.5% from 2020. People of color still tend to experience higher rates of homelessness, and nationally, government assistance programs only partially offset the increasing rise in rental costs.
January may be behind us, but cold nights still lie ahead. If you want to help those experiencing homelessness locally, there is still time to get trained to serve as an overnight volunteer with C.A.R.E.S. Contact 717-334-4195 or email director@gettysburgcares.org for more information.
Joanne Myers is a Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. Board member.
