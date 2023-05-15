Before I talk about the May skies, let’s look back to the northern lights display of the night of April 23-24. Kudos to Evan Cashman, who submitted the wonderful photo from East Berlin that appeared in the Times. I’m sorry to say that I completely missed this display. I have seen the northern lights (also known as aurora borealis) from Adams County twice before, once around 1980 and once in the early 2000s. I knew from online sources that there was a chance of aurora that night. I checked the skies before bed on April 23 but turned in and missed the show.

So, what are the northern lights, and how can you know when they are coming? Aurora is caused by charged particles constantly streaming from the sun in what’s called the “solar wind.” When these particles reach the Earth, they interact with the Earth’s magnetic field, especially in the far north and south, causing the glow of the aurora. An increase in solar wind, which occurs after events on the sun, such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), means an increase in aurora and sightings far outside the normal high latitude visibility. Events like CMEs on the sun are observed by scientists hours or days before the particles reach Earth, leading to at least some predictability for aurora displays. NASA maintains a service called the Space Weather Prediction Center at https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/ that includes lots of information and even aurora forecast maps.

Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College, which is now accepting requests for summer field trips. More information available at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.

