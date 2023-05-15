Before I talk about the May skies, let’s look back to the northern lights display of the night of April 23-24. Kudos to Evan Cashman, who submitted the wonderful photo from East Berlin that appeared in the Times. I’m sorry to say that I completely missed this display. I have seen the northern lights (also known as aurora borealis) from Adams County twice before, once around 1980 and once in the early 2000s. I knew from online sources that there was a chance of aurora that night. I checked the skies before bed on April 23 but turned in and missed the show.
So, what are the northern lights, and how can you know when they are coming? Aurora is caused by charged particles constantly streaming from the sun in what’s called the “solar wind.” When these particles reach the Earth, they interact with the Earth’s magnetic field, especially in the far north and south, causing the glow of the aurora. An increase in solar wind, which occurs after events on the sun, such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), means an increase in aurora and sightings far outside the normal high latitude visibility. Events like CMEs on the sun are observed by scientists hours or days before the particles reach Earth, leading to at least some predictability for aurora displays. NASA maintains a service called the Space Weather Prediction Center at https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/ that includes lots of information and even aurora forecast maps.
Aurora or not, there are still sights to see in the night sky. You may have noticed Venus shining brilliantly in the west after sunset. Above it and to the left, but not nearly as bright, is the planet Mars. The two planets will appear to get closer and closer in May and June. This is a great time to truly visualize that the planets move against the background of the stars. The moon does the same thing. As a waxing crescent, the moon will be below Venus on May 22, between Mars and Venus on the 23rd, and just above Mars on the 24th. Meanwhile, the moon’s phase will grow from 11% illuminated to 26% illuminated.
May is an excellent time to learn the backbone of the spring skies: “Follow the act to Arcturus; drive a spike south to Spica; and curve on to Corvus.” Here’s how to do it.
Go out after dark and find the northern horizon; then crane your head back and look up until you spot the Big Dipper. It will serve as a starting point for our tour. Imagine that the arc of the Dipper’s handle keeps going. You can “follow the arc to Arcturus,” a bright reddish star that belongs to the constellation Bootes the Herdsman. Bootes looks a bit like an ice cream cone with Arcturus at the point of the cone. Continuing the line from Arcturus, you now “drive a spike south to Spica.” Indeed, if you look south from Arcturus, Spica will be the next bright star you reach. It is the brightest star in Virgo, a constellation depicting a winged young woman holding an ear of wheat. Spica is the Latin word for an ear of grain. The last part of this mnemonic is “curve on to Corvus.” If you continue the counter-clockwise curve you began at the handle of the Big Dipper, you will arrive at Corvus the Crow, a fairly faint but distinctive structure of four stars that skirts the southern horizon.
Learning the stars above for spring-summer, the Summer Triangle for summer-fall, and the Winter Hexagon for the winter-spring sky will give you the foundation you need to find any other star group in the sky.
Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College, which is now accepting requests for summer field trips. More information available at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.
