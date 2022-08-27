Your small business may need a variety of deposit and credit services from a financial institution. Deposit services may range from how your business accepts payments from customers to how you handle cash requirements. Credit needs may include getting a loan or line of credit for inventory, new hires and expanding your business. Maintaining good credit and avoiding scams are also important to the financial well-being of your small business. Here are some ways to keep you and your business on the road to success:
Personal and business accounts
It’s important to keep your personal and business accounts separate for three reasons, including:
1. The separation makes it easier to authorize employees to handle day-to-day business banking tasks on behalf of your business without accessing your personal accounts.
2. Separating your personal accounts from your business accounts is advisable to make recordkeeping easier for tax reporting purposes.
3. Some consumer laws do not apply to business accounts---for example, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act and Regulation E, which establish liability limits for unauthorized electronic fund transfers, error resolution procedures, and certain disclosure requirements, and the Truth in Savings Act and Regulation DD, which require disclosures about the terms, fees and other features of deposit accounts.
There are also some services your bank can provide to support your business that might not be available for personal accounts. For example, business deposit accounts can be used to make transactions with customers and suppliers more efficient through services such as debit and credit card processing, remote deposit capture, and ACH electronic transactions.
Take the time to establish an account relationship with a bank that best suits your business needs. Rates, fees and options vary from bank to bank, so shop around to make sure you find the lowest fees and the best terms for your business.
Maintain a good business credit history
If you are an established business, having good credit history may help you negotiate better terms on loans, which in turn can help save you money. Loans to most new businesses are reviewed based on the personal credit of the owner. Manage your business credit well to increase the likelihood of getting approved for a loan when you need it. Good credit may also benefit you when establishing relationships with suppliers for your business.
Monitoring your personal and business credit
An accurate credit history helps you guard against identity theft and avoid unexpected credit issues when you go to apply for a loan. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) offers ways to check for errors and how to resolve them, if you discover any, at consumerfinance.gov.
Avoid scams targeting small businesses
Scammers are out there and will do what they can to exploit your business. A few current scams to watch out for include ransomware, phishing, smishing and vishing. Learn how to protect your business from scammers by reviewing the resources provided by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at http://www.ftc.gov. If you do suspect your business has been the target of a scammer, contact your bank right away for assistance and to protect your accounts.
Making sure you choose the right bank for the services you need for your business is really important. Separating your personal accounts from your business accounts is not only a practical way to run your business, it is also more efficient. Maintaining good business credit certainly improves the likelihood of getting approved for a loan when your business needs it, especially as your business grows. Lastly, stay on the lookout for scams to help protect your business’ interests. Being a small business owner has its rewards and ACNB Bank, like other community banks, can assist you on that road to success.
Zinnia Mayo is ACNB Bank’s community banking manager for the Littlestown Office located at 444 West King St. in Littlestown, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.