Farmers markets have a wide range of positive impacts on the communities they serve. Farmers markets help strengthen local agriculture, bolster the regional economy, increase access to healthy foods, foster emerging small businesses, act as a gateway to agritourism destinations and serve as an important gathering place for the community. And now, as the positive impacts of farmers markets are being studied more closely, it is clear that the impact of farmers markets ripple out beyond the local level and are making a big difference in national issues of climate change, hunger and the economy.
The enormous scale of industrial agriculture has a negative effect on the climate due to emissions, runoff and deforestation, among other factors. Farmers markets help support the success of farmers who employ regenerative, more natural practices that are better for the environment. Additionally, small growers that participate at farmers markets are in a better position to adopt climate-smart practices that maintain the health of the soil and manage water and pests better. While the impact of any one farmers market vendor may be small, the fact that hundreds of farmers markets support the success of thousands of environmentally sustainable farms across the country mean that the combined impact is making a real difference.
Farmers markets are also making a big dent in the fight against hunger. According to the Farmers Market Coalition (FMC), in 2021 “over $100 million in federal nutrition benefits were redeemed at farmers markets and with direct marketing farmers.” Additionally, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that more than 572,000 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households made at least one purchase at a farmers market or direct marketing farmer in fiscal year 2021, marking an increase of 42% since 2020 and indicates that lower-income households are more and more turning to farmers markets as a source of fresh, nutritious food.
Farmers markets also have an important role to play in state and national economies. According to Brian F. Moyer, an educational program associate with the Pennsylvania Cooperative Extension, “There are more than 330 open-air farmers markets in Pennsylvania and they generate more than $100 million of economic activity in a five to six month market season.” On a national level, the USDA reported that on-farm stores and farmers markets accounted for $1.7 billion (59%) of the $2.9 billion in direct-to-consumer sales in 2020. This also explains why the USDA reports that direct marketing farmers experience lower rates of farm business failure or bankruptcy than growers who sell exclusively wholesale.
It is wonderful to see new data emerging that highlights farmers markets as necessary drivers of sustainability, hunger reduction, and economic vitality. Here in Adams County, we are doing our best to make a difference in these areas. Our farmers market vendors tend more than 4,100 acres of farmland combined and together generate more than $400,000 in revenue. Additionally, we facilitate more than $60,000 of food assistance per year to help lower-income families in our area. The positive impact of farmers markets continues to grow every year, and the Adams County Farmers Market is glad to be contributing to that trend.
Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market Association. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.
