July is heating up and so are the volunteer opportunities in Adams County! Here are some of the upcoming events and possibilities for you to give back to our community by lending your hand and time:
Girls on the Run in the Capital Area is looking for program sites and volunteer coaches for the upcoming fall season! Interested in starting a program? Inspire girls in Adams County to be joyful, healthy and confident by bringing this great program to your local school or community facility. To submit an application for a site for this fall, visit capareagirlsontherun.org/start-site. Consider making an impact by being a volunteer coach– an easy-to-follow curriculum is provided for coaches of small groups of girls over the span of 10 weeks. Any questions about starting a program site or how to become a coach should be directed to Colleen at colleen@capareagirlsontherun.org.
The 61st Annual Drive-Thru Chicken Barbecue and Car Show will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10:30 a.m. until all are sold out at Cross Keys Village–The Brethren Home Community. Each dinner is $11 and includes a half-chicken, baked potato, roll and applesauce. Visit crosskeysvillage.org/chicken to pre-order yours before Aug. 5. Drive-through pickup will be located in the Nicarry Meeting House parking lot, which is best accessed via the US Route 30 entrance. After you pick up your meal, be sure to check out the classic car show in the next parking lot on Village Drive. Proceeds from this event benefit the Good Samaritan Fund, which assists residents who have outlived their financial resources.
Consider a night out for dinner and support the National Riding Stables Horse Rescue on Saturday, July 30 at Hoss’s in Gettysburg. Please mention group #127475 to support the Rescue’s fundraising efforts. All money raised stays in Adams County and directly benefits local programming. Call 717-334-5100 for more details or questions.
The United Way of Adams County is seeking volunteers to help with the Back to School Supply Drive. Volunteer duties include organizing supplies and preparing backpacks during the last week of July and first week of August, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Gettysburg Times both weeks. Help will also be needed the day of distributions on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Distribution day volunteers will be helping families at the registration table, directing families to the age appropriate backpacks for their children, handing out backpack contents by grade level, helping with set-up and tear down and ultimately making families and young students share smiles! Interested volunteers can contact Chris Bunty at Cbunty@uwadams.org. Don’t forget – in order to participate and receive supplies, families must pre-register for the event at uwadams.org/2022-back-2-school-supply-registration. Sign up today, participation is limited!
For the past six years, Hollabaugh Bros. has partnered with the United Way of Adams County to operate a food stand at their Annual Peach Festival to raise funds to support essential programs in our area. We are excited to continue this tradition at the 32nd Annual Peach Festival on Aug. 13-14 at Hollabaugh’s north of Biglerville. Typically, we serve hamburgers, hot dogs, Italian sausage, and walking tacos along with snacks and beverages. UWAC is seeking volunteers to help operate the food stand on both days in August. Volunteers are scheduled for two-hour shifts starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m.; you are welcome to sign up for more than one shift, though. Interested individuals should email Lmcmahon@uwadams.org.
