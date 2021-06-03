Economic conditions and price increases pose a challenge to all homeowners, builders, and buyers. Habitat’s local chapter is no exception. Selecting and qualifying a buyer and getting a construction project and application through all the approvals to the construction phase, and then the move-in, can sometimes require a formidable amount of work. Rapidly increasing prices pose a particular challenge. Board members have to be flexible and prepared to consider a lot of options.
A Habitat home deal can be a particular challenge because of the income requirements for home ownership. It’s a sort of Goldilocks “not too big, not too little, just right” situation where the homeowner has to have enough income to afford the payments but not so much they’re no longer eligible.
