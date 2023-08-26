Growing up in my rural community has always felt like a blessing. I love the beautiful sights of the hills filled with corn, soybeans, or cattle that greet me on my drive to and from work every day. When I visit local farm stands, I often think about how fortunate I am to have such easy access to healthy, locally-grown food.

Many other communities are less fortunate and can even be defined as food deserts due to their restricted access to affordable, healthy food options. In 2017, the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) food access research report estimated that 19 million people in the United States have limited access to a supermarket or grocery store. This was fueled even further during the pandemic when businesses permanently closed or limited their operating hours and restricted public transportation.

Andrea D. Foore is an assistant vice president/agribusiness loan officer for ACNB Bank.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.