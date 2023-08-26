Growing up in my rural community has always felt like a blessing. I love the beautiful sights of the hills filled with corn, soybeans, or cattle that greet me on my drive to and from work every day. When I visit local farm stands, I often think about how fortunate I am to have such easy access to healthy, locally-grown food.
Many other communities are less fortunate and can even be defined as food deserts due to their restricted access to affordable, healthy food options. In 2017, the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) food access research report estimated that 19 million people in the United States have limited access to a supermarket or grocery store. This was fueled even further during the pandemic when businesses permanently closed or limited their operating hours and restricted public transportation.
Food deserts and insecurity have multiple ramifications, including poor diet and nutrition, health problems, and dependence on fast food and convenience stores. While many solutions are progressing, one that has been successful through government programs and grassroots efforts is urban agriculture.
Across the United States, there has been an increased need for urban agriculture. In Pennsylvania, we have seen the cities of Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh make a strong effort to stabilize their local food systems. An excellent example is the GIANT Bleacher Garden, repurposing the abandoned Bishop McDevitt stadium to grow vegetables for Harrisburg residents. The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department created the Farm Philly program to assist residents in growing their food, managing composting programs, preserving land, and maintaining resources. Nationally, the USDA announced in July that they would open 17 new Urban Service Centers to offer farm loans, conservation, disaster assistance, and risk management programs.
Many resources are available for those looking to start an urban agriculture project in their local community. It is important first to develop a business plan and discuss your options with a bank specializing in agribusiness lending. The lender may also refer you to a farm service agent with the USDA for additional assistance. There are grants available, such as the Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program, included in the Pennsylvania Farm Bill.
Since agriculture is one of the largest blocks laid in the foundation of our society, it is important to strengthen our food system and invest in urban agricultural programs. Everyone should have access to healthy, locally grown food no matter where they live. Grassroots efforts to grow food locally are the best response to secure a steady supply of wholesome, healthy food, significantly reducing reliance on the “supply chain” as the only source of these products.
Andrea D. Foore is an assistant vice president/agribusiness loan officer for ACNB Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.