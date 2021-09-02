A few decades ago, we began to hear our modern times described as “The Information Age.” Surprisingly, that was before social media, blogs, podcasts, and YouTube videos. We swim now in a sea of information, but it can still be hard to access the precise knowledge you need just when you need it. Finding the right information and making the right connections is especially hard when you’re dealing with challenges to mental health and well-being. Although we have an array of agencies, programs, and providers in our county, it can be hard to know who or how to call for assistance. To help meet that need, the Behavioral Health task force of Healthy Adams County put together a guide to resources for mental and behavioral care several years ago.
This summer, the guidebook to Adams County Mental and Behavioral Health Providers has been updated and re-issued. The task force has also updated the resource guide for behavioral services for children and youth that came out early in 2020. Both of these guides are paper booklets about thirty pages in length, and they are free. The task force hopes to take the information online through the Healthy Adams County website in the coming year.
