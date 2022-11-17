When rainwater falls in an urban area it runs across surfaces such as roads, sidewalks and parking lots, picking up any pollutants that cover the surface along the way. This stormwater, and all the new pollutants it picked up, continues flowing off into nearby streams. Not only does this pollute our local waterways, but this pollution can also cause issues as it flows downstream into larger rivers and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. Thankfully, there are numerous best management projects (BMPs) that can be implemented to prevent this polluted runoff or reduce the number of pollutants in the stormwater runoff.
Some of the BMPs utilized are dry detention ponds and retention basins. These practices are designed to capture and hold water for longer periods of time rather than having it all run off at once. This also allows the pollutants to settle to the bottom of the pond. Next up we have practices like bio-swales, raingardens and permeable pavement. Bio-swales are long, often vegetated channels that run down hills or along roadsides.
Water flows into and is filtered as it flows through the channel. Raingardens are constructed similar to retention basins, but they are covered with draining soils and plants to filter rainwater as it drains through the ground. Permeable pavement is a porous pavement that replaces asphalt, often in parking lots, that allows rainwater to filter through the pavement rather than simply running off. Buffers, the practice of planting trees or shrubs next to streams, and other tree plantings capture nutrients as stormwater passes through them on their way to streams or storm drains. Another BMP that can be used on a rolling basis is street sweeping. A street sweeper drives around on the roads sweeping trash, dust and other pollutants up off the streets as it goes. This is a good way to prevent pollutants from ending up in the waterways by making sure they’re off the street in the first place.
There are numerous ways to implement these practices and plenty of funding available to get it done. The Adams County Conservation District has already partnered with Gettysburg Borough and Cumberland Township to install projects like stream restorations, raingardens, and detention basins. Projects have been completed on Gettysburg National Military Park land at Culp’s Run, at the Cumberland Township municipal building and with local homeowner’s associations. These projects were part of an effort by these municipalities to reduce pollutants to levels decided upon by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. There is funding available through state and federal grants that are looking to implement BMPs like the ones we have discussed, and these projects are also part of the Adams County Countywide Action Plan (CAP) plan to reduce pollutants to our local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay. This funding and other technical assistance is available to all municipalities that are interested in installing BMPs. If you would like to discuss the installation of these BMPs in your municipality or have any other questions or comments, please reach out to me.
Ricky Whitmore is the community clean water action plan coordinator for the Adams County Conservation District. He can be contacted by email at rwhitmore@adamscounty.us or by calling 717-334-0636.
