Culp Run is a small local stream that begins in the borough of Gettysburg and flows for less than a mile through the Gettysburg National Military Park (GNMP) before emptying into Rock Creek. Some of you may have noticed the stream on your left as you walk or drive along East Confederate Avenue in the military park.
If you’re familiar with Culp Run, you may have noticed that it’s undergone some changes recently. What happened to Culp Run?
On a broad scale, what happened to Culp Run started several centuries ago when European immigrants cleared land in the area for farming and settlement. This clearing disturbed the landscape in the Culp Run watershed, which resulted in sediment entering the stream and settling out along its banks. This sediment is referred to as “legacy sediment” because it was created as a legacy from our ancestors’ land-use practices.
The next thing that happened was that Gettysburg Borough burgeoned into a small metropolis, creating impervious surfaces as the community grew. Impervious surfaces are hard surfaces that prevent rainwater from seeping into the ground such as streets, alleys, and roofs. When it rains in Gettysburg, most of the water runs off into storm sewers rather than soaking into the ground. Most of the stormwater runoff from the east side of Gettysburg ends up in Culp Run. During large rain events, this runoff significantly increases the stream’s flow, causing the sediment along the banks to erode into the stream, which then flows into Rock Creek and eventually, the Chesapeake Bay. Sediment like this is one of the major polluters of the Chesapeake Bay.
The third thing that happened to Culp Run was that it fell under the purview of the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ambitious goal to clean up the Chesapeake Bay by 2025. This cleanup is a huge, multi-state initiative that has many facets, including the establishment of federally mandated pollution reduction standards for local municipalities. The Gettysburg Borough Storm Water Authority (GBSWA) was established to meet the EPA’s pollution-reduction goals locally. Cleaning up troubled Culp Run was the obvious choice to meet these goals.
The GBSWA teamed up with C.S. Davidson & Son to define the cleanup project, which also required close coordination with GNMP. Lititz-based LandStudies, Inc. was contracted to design and implement the cleanup project, which was completed last fall. In brief, the cleanup consisted of removing legacy sediments; grading the banks of Culp Run to minimize erosion; restoring the stream’s “sinuosity,” or bends and curves; and stabilizing the stream’s banks with temporary matting and permanent riparian plantings that will create a wetland.
The project exceeds the sediment reduction goal established for Gettysburg Borough by the EPA and will provide environmental benefits from here to the Chesapeake Bay for many years to come.
Want to know more? The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) is arranging a public presentation in February to explain the various aspects of the Culp Run restoration project. Stay tuned for details.
Pat Naugle is vice president and former president of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC). To learn more about WAAC, visit http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org, or find WAAC on Facebook at Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.