“Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,’ but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it? In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.” ~ James 2:15-17
For more than 40 years, the Adams Rescue Mission (ARM) has operated a store that is stocked by donations from community members. It has clothing, household items, furniture, books, toys, and holiday items. Now known as the ARM Boutique, its mission is “to carry the character of the Heavenly Father to those who seek him, as we provide compassion and take care of the needs of the community.”
The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission, visit http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.
