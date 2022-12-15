Health insurance protects you from catastrophic financial costs. Depending on the insurance you have, it supplies access to a network of providers, certain medications and preventive services to keep you healthy. Your options for health insurance depend on your age, job and income.

If you are in doubt about meeting the requirements for any of the following options, please visit http://www.healthcare.gov to learn more, or if your employer offers health insurance options, inquire about them and learn about the options and enrollment timeline.

Yeimi Bautista is a health educator with WellSpan Health and member of the Healthy Adams County Health Literacy Task Force.

