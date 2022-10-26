The Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) is planning ahead to continue to build a brighter tomorrow for the children in our community.
The ACCAC moves into the future focused on providing a refuge and a voice for abused children, while supporting their caregivers and family members to overcome the trauma of abuse and begin to heal.
At the same time, we are dedicated to working in a unified approach with our community to prevent child abuse from happening in the first place.
While the ACCAC has made tremendous progress in serving 2,400 child abuse victims in the last 16 years, it is critical to continue to grow our programs and services. In the next five years, we will expand programming and move into a larger facility, the Brighter Tomorrows Center, to better accommodate our children, their families and our partners of collaboration.
The ACCAC will accomplish our future goals as we provide support to both child and adult survivors of child abuse; address rising rates of physical and generational abuse; help children and families develop resilience to overcome trauma and lead healthy, productive lives; educate community members on the impact of child abuse on the health and well-being of children, as well as on the community as a whole; and enlist adults in the community to prevent child abuse in their homes and neighborhoods, so abuse stops and abusers are brought to justice.
Our priorities over the next five years will be to continue to provide high quality, child-friendly services to child victims and their families; ensure trauma therapy is readily available for child victims and adult survivors; provide support groups for survivors, caregivers and family members; and increase community outreach and prevention education efforts throughout the county.
Over time, as our community outreach and prevention education efforts increase, child abuse will be reduced.
It is estimated that 44 fewer child abuse victims will exist in the 2026-27 fiscal year, showing a decline in the number of cases referred.
ACCAC will continue to increase the quality of its services and overall experience for children and families through technological, staffing and facility improvements.
Support groups for adult survivors of child abuse, caregivers and teen boys will be added to further support everyone child abuse affects.
Resilience building activities for families will be offered to the entire Adams County community.
The ACCAC staff are dedicated, highly skilled human services professionals who work miracles every day, helping to build brighter tomorrows for the children and families we support.
Right now, there are an estimated 4,100 Adams County children at risk for abuse and neglect.
We must do more to support child victims and to prevent child abuse from happening in the first place.
We exist to remain steadfast on our path forward due to the roots that anchor us, namely our compassionate and generous community members, donors and partner advocates.
We are deeply grateful for the strength, resilience and focus on our mission by all who have invested their time, energy and expertise.
We ask for your continued support as we work together to build a brighter tomorrow for children in Adams County. Please consider giving to the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center via the Giving Spree (we are #7) by making a monthly or recurring donation, by investing in our endowment or by contributing to the Brighter Tomorrows Center.
By working together, we can, and we will, build a brighter tomorrow for our children. For more information about our services, visit http://www.kidsagaincac.org.
Cindy Small is president of the board of directors of the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.