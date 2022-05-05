There are many times in our lives that we find ourselves thinking about talking to someone about our troubled thoughts and emotions. Family members and friends can be a good choice to talk to, but they are often exactly the wrong choice- particularly if the problems we want to discuss involve them. This sort of situation leads to the thought of, “maybe a therapist is the best choice.” Now the question is, “how do I find a therapist?”
The first stop for anyone seeking therapy should be a discussion with your primary care provider or family doctor. Some medical conditions can mimic emotional problems. Once this has been done, then the next step is to seek out a therapist.
Without getting too far into the weeds about the different kinds of therapy, it is important to know that different therapists have different approaches. Some therapists focus on just listening, while others are more like personal teachers or coaches. Some will give between session assignments and follow fairly set treatment plans. Others work with whatever the client feels a need to discuss each session. It is enough to say that “therapist” is a generic term. In the state of Pennsylvania, licensed therapists are trained in one of several therapeutic disciplines. These include social workers, professional counselors (including art therapists), marriage and family therapists, and psychologists. To be licensed in one of these disciplines individuals have graduate degrees and have completed the required licensing exam and field training requirements to be granted a license by the state. Licensed therapists can then apply to insurance companies to be what is referred to as “credentialed” with the insurance companies. This is important to know because this is the first place to look for a therapist. Most insurance companies have provider lists. To learn who these therapists are simply look on the back of your insurance card for where to call or look online to see who the therapists are who can work with your insurance.
The next option for locating a therapist is to look online for websites that list therapists by area. The Psychology Today website or Goodtherapy are two such lists. Therapists pay to have their picture and information about their practice listed on these sites. You can read a bit about the therapist and their therapeutic approach. You can also see if they are meeting clients in an office or only through telehealth. The insurance they are credentialed to accept or if they accept cash payment for their services is also provided. Within the site you can also send an email to the therapist requesting information or asking for a first session. These sites are not the same as the heavily advertised online therapies. Betterhelp and Talkspace would be included in this group of online options. These services are quite new and it is important be clear about what it is they are offering. Exchanging text messages or chat any time of the day or night is not considered therapy.
Finally, it is always an option to contact the larger area behavioral health providers. In this area that would include WellSpan, True North Wellness, or PA Counseling. If your insurance is Medicaid, also referred to as medical assistance, then you may need to contact a larger provider group to find a therapist. Also, only social workers and psychologists can accept Medicare insurance.
If you are in crisis, then seeking a therapist is not the first step. Rather, call the local crisis number, 717-851-5320, or go to the nearest emergency room for assistance. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255 and they can also provide assistance.
