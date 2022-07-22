The Friends of Adams County Library System are getting ready for another huge Summer Book Sale Bonanza. The volunteers at the Gettysburg Library garage have been working diligently during the past six months to prepare for this annual event. This year’s event will be one of the biggest with approximately 40,000 quality used books for sale at bargain prices, ranging from 50 cents to $2. There will be more than 100 tables filled with books on a variety of topics, including Civil War, politics, family life, mysteries, fiction, home improvement, children’s books, puzzles and a new category of artwork donated by the Library.
This event could not be possible without the large volume of donations by local citizens who have continued to be very generous in donating their quality used books to the Friends at our donation center in the library’s garage. Additionally, our largest fundraiser could not be possible without the Friends’ volunteers who spend every Tuesday and Thursday mornings working diligently in the garage to sort, box and transport the boxes to our storage unit. Our garage manager/booksale team leader, Mr. Mike Shoemaker, keeps the other team leaders and volunteer workers organized and abreast of all activities. Mrs. Maryann Oelkers, volunteer team leader, is doing a fabulous job in contacting and scheduling volunteers to work during the sale. Our signage team leader, Mr. Dean Norwich is preparing all of the outdoor event signs needed to direct patrons to the event, as well as the indoor signs which promote an organized flow through the venue for shoppers. Our supply team leader, Mrs. Lin Ackerman, is very well prepared in determining, organizing and providing all of the supplies needed by volunteers for efficient set-up before the sale, and clean-up at the end.
