As I usually do in my January column, I will present my list of astronomy highlights for the new year. In assembling this list, I selected events that will be fairly easy to see locally. I skipped events like meteor showers that occur at the same time every year, and I also left out events whose hype far outweighs reality (like supermoons).
This year I have included some notes on upcoming space missions. These are predictable events; there’s always the possibility of a new comet or other big discovery eclipsing them (astro-pun intentional).
Venus as an “evening star,” first half of 2023. As a planet that orbits inside the earth’s orbit, Venus never appears too far from the sun in the sky. The brilliant planet is now emerging from the glare of the sun in the west after sunset, and its separation from the sun in the sky will grow until it reaches its maximum in June. The long event includes its own set of highlights. On the evening of Jan. 22, Venus will appear to pass less than a degree away from the planet Saturn; both planets will be low in the southwest. On March 1, Venus will have similar conjunction with Jupiter. On April 21-22, you can see Venus near Pleiades and Hyades star clusters as well as the waxing crescent moon. In June, Venus and Mars (Love and War) will linger close to one another. On June 21 (by coincidence the summer solstice), you’ll be able to see Venus, Mars, the star Regulus, and the waxing crescent moon all in the same part of the sky. As Venus is sinking back toward the sunset in July, it will be briefly joined by the planet Mercury.
Occultation of Antares by the moon, Aug. 24. This one is a little more difficult to observe, especially because it will occur low in the sky locally and will probably be best seen with binoculars. At 10:52 p.m., the moon will pass in front of (occult) the bright star Antares. Since the darkened edge of the moon will be leading, you’ll actually get to see Antares “wink out.” Because the moon is relatively close to the earth, an observer’s location on earth means the difference between the moon blocking or missing a star in the sky. This occultation will be visible here, though the central U.S. will get a better look.
Partial eclipse of the sun, Oct. 14. Seen from a narrow path running from Oregon to Texas and then south to South America, this will be an annular, or “ring of fire,” eclipse. South Central Pennsylvania will only get to see a partial eclipse peaking at 1:17 p.m. with 30% of the sun’s disk covered by the moon. Dust off those eclipse glasses from 2017 because looking directly at any portion of the sun is not safe.
Venus as a “morning star,” late 2023. As Venus passes between the earth and sun, its transition from the evening sky to the morning sky is quick and will occur in August. Venus will be at “greatest elongation” (separation from the sun) in October. You will be able to see Venus near a thin waning crescent moon on the mornings of Oct. 10, Nov. 9, and Dec. 9.
Planned space mission milestones in 2023 include the first commercial spacewalk in March (SpaceX). Two important solar system exploration missions will launch this year. A mission to Jupiter and its moons by the European Space Agency will launch in April, and a NASA mission to the metallic asteroid Psyche will launch in October. In September NASA’s OSIRIS-REx will return to earth, dropping off a capsule of samples it collected from the asteroid, Bennu, in 2020. If you are waiting for the crewed follow-up to NASA’s successful moon orbiting mission, Artemis, you’ll have to wait until 2024. The launch of Artemis II is currently scheduled for May of that year.
Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. More information available online at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium
