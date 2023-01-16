As I usually do in my January column, I will present my list of astronomy highlights for the new year. In assembling this list, I selected events that will be fairly easy to see locally. I skipped events like meteor showers that occur at the same time every year, and I also left out events whose hype far outweighs reality (like supermoons).

This year I have included some notes on upcoming space missions. These are predictable events; there’s always the possibility of a new comet or other big discovery eclipsing them (astro-pun intentional).

Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. More information available online at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.