“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Dr. Maya Angelou, poet, actress, author and internationally known civil rights activist.

At HACC, we value inclusion, diversity and belonging. One way to support the diverse and multicultural student today is to find ways to value their identity and unique qualities that make them individuals. Finding others who share their values, struggles, identity, hopes and dreams is one way to bolster a student’s sense of belonging. In Dr. Terrell Strayhorn’s book, “College Students’ Sense of Belonging,” the professor, author and public speaker defines a sense of belonging as the “perceived social support on campus, a feeling or sensation of connectedness and the experience of mattering or feeling care about, accepted, respected, valued by and important to the campus community or others on campus such as faculty, staff and peers.”

Cindy A. Strawbridge, M.S., is the assistant director of student involvement at HACC. Armenta Hinton, Ph.D., is HACC’s vice president of inclusion, diversity and belonging.

