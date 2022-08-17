“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Dr. Maya Angelou, poet, actress, author and internationally known civil rights activist.
At HACC, we value inclusion, diversity and belonging. One way to support the diverse and multicultural student today is to find ways to value their identity and unique qualities that make them individuals. Finding others who share their values, struggles, identity, hopes and dreams is one way to bolster a student’s sense of belonging. In Dr. Terrell Strayhorn’s book, “College Students’ Sense of Belonging,” the professor, author and public speaker defines a sense of belonging as the “perceived social support on campus, a feeling or sensation of connectedness and the experience of mattering or feeling care about, accepted, respected, valued by and important to the campus community or others on campus such as faculty, staff and peers.”
This is the mission of our affinity groups, to foster the cultivation of an inclusive campus environment where everyone matters. In addition to LGBTQ+ and Military Veterans Affairs affinity groups, we established the Latinx, Men of Color and Sisters of Color affinity groups based on our student populations’ needs and after research showed their benefit and positive outcomes. Research conducted during the spring 2021 semester demonstrated the need:
● Of the 9,510 female students enrolled, only 894 identified as women of color
● Of the 4,599 male students enrolled, only 429 identified as men of color
● Of the 14,023 students enrolled, only 1,731 identified as Latinx
Additional affinity groups being planned include a parental group and group for recently incarcerated students and/or family of incarcerated individuals.
Each affinity group is a place of safety and comfort for participants to just be. It is a place for participants to share and talk about experiences from an “I” perspective. It is also a place to produce empowerment toward action, build perseverance and resilience, and create and foster an environment of belonging. When a student is seen, they are recognized, rewarded and respected. When they are connected, they have more positive, authentic and social interactions. And, when students are supported, they have what they need to live full and productive lives with purpose, vision and values.
One participant described the Sisters of Color affinity group as “very supportive for minority women that are not well supported nor equally represented on campus and in classes. We don’t have a safe space really in most classes, but this group helps us women of color to sort of ‘let our hair down’ and speak freely without always feeling like we’re being judged or having to keep up appearances.”
Since the inception of affinity groups, we have seen increased GPAs and a greater sense of belonging. We are hoping, through the expansion of affinity groups, to witness an even greater positive impact on our student body. It is important to our students that we understand the unique and complex circumstances that so many of them come from. Having the safety of space and place, identity and culture to feed their spirits through affirmation and growth will help our 21st-century students to thrive.
Cindy A. Strawbridge, M.S., is the assistant director of student involvement at HACC. Armenta Hinton, Ph.D., is HACC’s vice president of inclusion, diversity and belonging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.