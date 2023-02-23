I have to admit that since childhood I’ve been a fan of paths; growing up in rural Ohio, following the cow paths seemed the logical way to wander through the woodlands and fields. I even recall the shady path through the pig lot under the elderberry and the tall weeds, a secret passage through the jungle for a young adventurous lad. Though visiting relatives from a northern Ohio metropolis area were never all that impressed, the love of paths remains with me today. Finding that enjoyable path to walk a little while in nature these days, however, can be more difficult.

Fast forward to the present and we witness more people seeking that fulfilling path in a more limiting environment. Perhaps it is time we initiate a slightly different approach; what if we all decided to build and develop our own personal paths. Today’s landscaping trends seem to favor expansive lush green lawns with manicured shrubs outlining the foundation of our homes. The only problem is that this approach does little to aid our ecosystems. Too often those lawns are the product of fertilizers, insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and anything else we can think of to keep us looking green. Those additives inevitably end up in our streams and groundwater damaging our ecosystems.

John Strahler is a board member of the Gettysburg Green Gathering and chairman of the Hamiltonban Fairfield Joint Park and Recreation Commission.

