I have to admit that since childhood I’ve been a fan of paths; growing up in rural Ohio, following the cow paths seemed the logical way to wander through the woodlands and fields. I even recall the shady path through the pig lot under the elderberry and the tall weeds, a secret passage through the jungle for a young adventurous lad. Though visiting relatives from a northern Ohio metropolis area were never all that impressed, the love of paths remains with me today. Finding that enjoyable path to walk a little while in nature these days, however, can be more difficult.
Fast forward to the present and we witness more people seeking that fulfilling path in a more limiting environment. Perhaps it is time we initiate a slightly different approach; what if we all decided to build and develop our own personal paths. Today’s landscaping trends seem to favor expansive lush green lawns with manicured shrubs outlining the foundation of our homes. The only problem is that this approach does little to aid our ecosystems. Too often those lawns are the product of fertilizers, insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and anything else we can think of to keep us looking green. Those additives inevitably end up in our streams and groundwater damaging our ecosystems.
The right path forward would have us replacing that expansive green but harmful lawn with a meandering path that lets us take a daily stroll while deep in thought or just getting out for some fresh air. Along that path we might find a bench to rest and soak up the sun or sit a moment in the shade; as we wander further, small flower beds might grace the sidelines providing us with uplifting sights of color and wonder. After a time, we will notice that we are not the only creatures to follow the path forward; depending on where we reside we may find prints left behind by deer, wild turkeys, raccoons, rabbits or even a stray dog or cat. If you reside in a development with small lots and lawns, you can still create your own little private path. It may be as simple as a short path to a corner of your property where you plant a tiny pollinator garden with a bench to watch the blooms, bees and butterflies. We will have created a path for many to follow even if it is a short one leading to a convenient bench.
These days we all must contend with a range of negative emotions arising from political differences, relationship issues, or work-related difficulties. How do we cope with these daily challenges? Get outside and go for a leisurely walk down our path. So let’ s do it; let’s build that path that is right outside our back or front door that we can enjoy every day regardless of the weather. A walk in the rain or snow can be as rewarding as a stroll on a summer day.
Depending on where you live and the size of your property, you may want to create a meandering path that traverses the former green expanse, or a short path to an outside getaway room created by pollinator-friendly trees and shrubs. If you are lucky enough to have a woodland, that path can become a magical voyage among trees that inhabited the land before you, and if you are lucky enough to have a stream on your property, the possibilities are exponentially increased. Regardless of your terrain, as you pan that path forward include those little private resting spots and those little plots of native plants and flowers that promote a healthy ecosystem. Your personal health will benefit from the exercise and labor of creating your path and gardens, and you will have the perfect place for decompressing after one of those difficult moments.
The design of your path should incorporate any of the natural features already present such as that boulder that sticks out of the ground, that lonesome evergreen you planted in the middle of that once expansive lawn, or that spring that seeps all summer. The point is, consider all of the natural features of the land as you start to plan where you want to wander and rest. There are many options to use for a walking surface; you may want to keep a bit of that green lawn and simply run the mower over it now and then. You may want to consider stepping stones for a narrow path that winds among plantings; a mulched path is always comfortable and adds beauty; I have even seen paths laid with carpet remnants, although I would exercise caution in choosing anything that is not environmentally friendly; the possibilities are endless.
One of the great benefits of a walking path is the way it serves as an outlet for children and young adults. Children love a winding path they can explore and enjoy; it also becomes a place for entertaining and conversing with friends. Most importantly, it gets them outside experiencing nature and all there is to offer. They can view butterflies, birds and the insects upon which they thrive; with the correct plantings there will be an abundance of caterpillars and other insects that are so important to our ecosystem.
Today, we are faced with serious health issues affecting teens and young adults; far too many of our youth experience difficult times and other issues. Getting them involved in creating your walking path gives them the opportunity to escape from their problems and enjoy all that nature has to offer. It is a time to put the cell phone aside and focus on the great outdoors. We can find that we all have much in common and share our love during those fun conversations and time on our path forward.
So, let’s start today, designing and building that path. It may be a spring project, a year-long project, or a lifetime project. One thing is sure, our environment will benefit, and you will spend less time managing that large green expanse we call lawn.
John Strahler is a board member of the Gettysburg Green Gathering and chairman of the Hamiltonban Fairfield Joint Park and Recreation Commission.
